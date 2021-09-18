Oglala Sioux Tribe Quarantines Students Due to Covid-19

PINE RIDGE INDIAN RESERVATION — The Oglala Sioux Tribe, located on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota, has issued a quarantine order for all K-12 schools on the reservation due to rising numbers of Covid-19 cases.

The quarantine order was sent out to parents and guardians earlier this week by Oglala Sioux Tribe Vice President Alicia Mousseau, stating a 10-day quarantine for all students and non-essential staff would go into effect until Sept. 29 and a five-day quarantine for essential staff (excluding cooking and cleaning staff and administrators) until Sept. 22.

Mousseau said on a Zoom call on Tuesday that there were 21 new Covid-19 cases and 41 total active cases within the reservation’s borders.

“This is a temporary solution to get ahead of this,” Mousseau said. “It’s not a lockdown, we’re just trying to get ahead of the spread of these cases, so we don’t have more people in our community catching Covid and spreading it. We know there’s a number of things in our community that put us at a higher risk for a number of reasons, so we’re just trying to protect those most vulnerable.”

In the order, an additional reason given for the quarantine was “the number of homes with multigenerational family members including elders and wisdom keepers and high-risk individuals.”

This measure is consistent with concern across Indian Country, that protecting those within tribes who speak tribal languages and understand tribal culture should be protected from the Covid virus as a means of protection for the future.

“We’re looking out for the health, welfare and lives of our community,” Mousseau said.

More Stories Like This

Native Perspective. Native Voices. Native News. We launched Native News Online because the mainstream media often overlooks news that is important is Native people. We believe that everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities. That's why the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. We hope you'll consider making a donation to support our efforts so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount — big or small — gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter