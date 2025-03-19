NCUIH Statement on the Passing of Congressman Raúl M. Grijalva

Details By Levi Rickert March 19, 2025

NCUIH is deeply saddened by the passing of Congressman Raúl Grijalva, a fearless champion for Native communities whose impact will be felt for generations. His dedication to Native health and honoring trust and treaty obligations was more than just policy work—it was a reflection of his deep respect for Native people and communities.

Congressman Grijalva was a true ally in protecting and serving Native people, including the millions living in urban areas. His leadership was instrumental in securing the permanent reauthorization of the Indian Health Care Improvement Act (IHCIA), which strengthened and expanded health care access for all Native communities. He was a dedicated champion for secure and stable funding for the Indian Health Service (IHS) and Urban Indian Health programs. He played an important role in achieving advance appropriations for the IHS and led an annual letter to appropriators requesting full funding for both IHS and Urban Indian Health. He believed in Native-led solutions and never hesitated to stand alongside us as an ally.

“His legacy is not one of loss, but of progress—of doors opened, voices amplified, and a future where Native people continue to thrive. His work lives on in every policy he championed, and in the communities he uplifted,” said NCUIH CEO Francys Crevier (Algonquin).

We extend our gratitude for his unwavering commitment to Native health care and send our thoughts to his family, friends, and all those who walked alongside him on this journey.

May his path forward be as powerful as the one he carved here.

