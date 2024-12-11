NCUIH Presents Good Medicine Awards to Outgoing Legislators Tester and Peltola

Both lawmakers were recognized for their outstanding leadership in advancing Native health care. Over the course of their careers, Senator Tester and Representative Peltola have been tireless advocates for legislation, policies, and initiatives that prioritize the health, welfare, and rights of Native peoples. Their efforts have been marked by a proven ability to foster collaboration, engage in bipartisan cooperation, and effectively drive forward policies that address the critical health needs of Native communities.

Senator Jon Tester

Throughout his 18 years in the United States Senate, Senator Jon Tester has earned a reputation as one of the most steadfast and vocal advocates for Indian Country on Capitol Hill. Over nearly two decades of service, he has consistently fought to safeguard the Indian Health Service (IHS) through critical legislation and appropriations.

In 2023, Senator Tester played a key role in securing advance appropriations for the IHS, ensuring that funding for the agency remains stable regardless of the broader appropriations cycle. The following year, he joined 20 colleagues in urging Senate leadership to fully fund the Indian Health System, including Urban Indian Health programs. His sustained advocacy has been instrumental in protecting access to culturally competent care for American Indian and Alaska Native communities.

Senator Tester has also been a fierce champion for Native veterans. He supported the Health Care Access for Urban Native Veterans Act, which expanded Veterans Affairs (VA) coverage to include care provided by Title V Urban Indian Organizations (UIOs), significantly improving healthcare access for Native veterans. In 2021, he helped secure an improved Memorandum of Understanding between the Indian Health Service and the VA, streamlining access to culturally relevant care and reducing the burden on the VA system.

One of Senator Tester's most impactful achievements was his leadership in establishing the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Copay Exemption for Native Veterans. This policy has led to the exemption and reimbursement of over 234,000 copayments, saving Native veterans more than $4.1 million as of September 2024.

Senator Tester's unwavering commitment to the health, well-being, and rights of American Indian and Alaska Native people has been evident throughout his career. His contributions have made a lasting impact, and we are deeply grateful for his service and advocacy.

Representative Mary Sattler Peltola

Although Representative Mary Sattler Peltola served only one full term in Congress, her profound impact on Indian Country will resonate for generations. As co-chair of the Native American Caucus, she was a passionate advocate for issues that upheld the Federal Trust Responsibility, including her sponsorship of H.R. 7227, the Truth and Healing Commission on Indian Boarding Schools Policies Act.

Rep. Peltola receives award from NCUIH CEO Francys Crevier. (Photo/NCUIH)

In May 2024, Representative Peltola joined 51 colleagues in urging House Leadership to fully fund the Indian Health Service (IHS), including Urban Indian Health programs. Their letter underscored the federal government's trust responsibility to provide health services aimed at improving the health and well-being of American Indian and Alaska Native communities. Through her steadfast support, Representative Peltola played a critical role in ensuring that the IHS could continue to deliver vital care to Native peoples.

Representative Peltola’s fierce leadership, unwavering commitment to Native communities, and her dedication to upholding the federal trust responsibility will be greatly missed and will continue to inspire future advocates for years to come.