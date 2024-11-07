Native American Health Center Hosts Gala Celebration Honoring 52 Years of Service to the Bay Area

Details By Native News Online Staff November 07, 2024

The Native American Health Center (NAHC) is celebrating Strength, Resiliency, and Excellence at its Gala Celebration on Thursday, November 14, 2024. Held during Native American Heritage Month, the event will recognize the profound impact of NAHC in San Francisco and the East Bay.

This year’s gala will honor key contributors to Native health with three distinguished awards:

Morning Star Award – Assemblymember James Ramos , for his groundbreaking work in supporting Native American health and cultural initiatives in California.

– Assemblymember , for his groundbreaking work in supporting Native American health and cultural initiatives in California. Fire Keeper Award – Virginia Hedrick , Executive Director of the California Consortium for Urban Indian Health (CCUIH), for her dedication to health equity and the advancement of urban Native communities.

– , Executive Director of the California Consortium for Urban Indian Health (CCUIH), for her dedication to health equity and the advancement of urban Native communities. Helen Waukazoo Spirit Award – Sogorea Te’ Land Trust, for their visionary work in land reclamation and Indigenous healing and sovereignty in the Bay Area.

"We are thrilled to gather in celebration of 52 years of Native American Health Center’s commitment to building heathier, stronger, more culturally connected families," said Natalie Aguilera, CEO of the Native American Health Center. "As we celebrate Native American Heritage Month, this event is a powerful reminder of the strength, resiliency, and excellence that Native people bring to California and beyond."

The gala will feature a lineup of Native American performances and storytelling. Highlights will also include a preview of NAHC’s new Oakland Campus expansion at 3050 International Boulevard, set to open in December 2025. This state-of-the-art facility will serve as a community hub, featuring a dental clinic, cultural center, and affordable housing units to further support Oakland’s Fruitvale neighborhood.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, November 14, 2024

Location: Bloc15, 252 2nd Street Oakland, CA 94607

Time: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Tickets and Sponsorship: Visit Bit.ly/NAHCgala for ticket purchase, sponsorship information, or to make a donation.

