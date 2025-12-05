National Indian Health Board Urges Congress to Extend Enhanced Premium Tax Credits

Details By Native News Online Staff December 05, 2025

The National Indian Health Board (NIHB) is urging Tribal communities and advocates to contact Congress and push for an extension of enhanced premium tax credits, which are set to expire at the end of the year.

In a letter sent Dec. 4 to congressional leadership, NIHB emphasized the importance of the Enhanced Premium Tax Credits (EPTCs), which reduce monthly premiums for eligible individuals purchasing coverage on the Affordable Care Act marketplace. Congress expanded eligibility for the credits in 2021, but those provisions are scheduled to sunset on Dec. 31, 2025.

NIHB warned that the expiration of the credits would disproportionately affect American Indians and Alaska Natives, who rely on marketplace coverage both directly and through referrals from the Indian health system. Without an extension, premiums are expected to rise sharply, and an estimated 126,000 Native people could lose marketplace coverage.

The organization noted that about 318,000 American Indians and Alaska Natives are currently enrolled in marketplace plans that use the enhanced credits. NIHB said the loss of coverage would also strain the Indian Health Service, which depends heavily on billing insurance companies for patient services.

NIHB called on Congress to enact a “straightforward extension” of the credits, saying the measure is essential to maintaining access to care and upholding federal obligations to Tribal Nations.

How To Take Action:

1. Identify and Contact Your Representatives. Click here to confirm and call or email your congressional representatives to express your support for extending the enhanced premium tax credits and for fully funding the Tribal health system.

a. Send a Letter to Your Representative (click for template)

b. Call Your Member. Here’s a recommended script: Hello, my name is [STATE NAME], and I am a citizen of [TRIBE] and a constituent of [CONGRESSIONAL MEMBER NAME]. I’m calling today to express my concern about the expiring enhanced premium tax credits. The Indian Health System relies heavily on third-party revenue, like that collected by marketplace insurance plans, to deliver high quality healthcare services to American Indians and Alaska Natives. The enhanced premium tax credits are a lifeline for our Tribal citizens staying on marketplace insurance plans and accessing healthcare services. I urge [Representative/Senator XX] to vote for a clean extension of the enhanced premium tax credits.

2. Share Your Story: NIHB wants to hear from you! If you have a story about the impacts of the expiring enhanced premium tax credits, please send to CongressionalRelations@nihb. org

