Morongo Breaks Ground on $55 Million Healthcare Facility

Details By Native News Online Staff February 19, 2025

Riverside-San Bernardino County Indian Health (RSBCIHI) and the Morongo Band of Mission Indians recently broke ground earlier this month on a new healthcare facility aimed at expanding medical services for Native Americans in the region.

Scheduled to open in late 2026, the 61,000-square-foot clinic will be located near Hathaway Street and Morongo Road.

“This groundbreaking marks a historic step forward in ensuring that Native Americans across our two counties have access to high-quality healthcare and preventative services that promote health and wellness,” Morongo Tribal Chairman Charles Martin said in a press release. “By investing in healthcare, we are investing in the well-being of our people and building a healthier future for generations to come.”

The $55 million project, funded by RSBCIHI, will triple the size of the current Morongo Indian Health Clinic and introduce expanded medical, dental, optometry, behavior health, and pharmacy services. A new drive-thru pharmacy and x-ray department will also be included.

RSBCIHI, the largest Indian health program in California, originally began on the Morongo Reservation in 1968. The organization now operates eight clinics across Riverside and San Bernardino counties, serving federally recognized Native Americans and Alaskan Natives.

“RSBCIHI began our journey in 1968 on the Morongo Reservation, and we are excited to be returning with a new clinic that will strengthen Indian healthcare services across our two counties,” Sherri Salgado, president of the RSBCIHI Board of Directors, said in a press release. “This important project furthers our mission to provide culturally sensitive healthcare services that respect the traditional customs of our Indian communities.”

Construction will be carried out by S+B James Construction, a company with experience in developing healthcare infrastructure for Indigenous communities. Once completed, the new facility will include state-of-the-art medical equipment, telehealth capabilities, and community outreach programs focused on preventative care and health education.

“Our new clinic will allow greater access to health care services for our patients in a setting that is comfortable, culturally important, and designed to provide a comprehensive healthcare experience,” Bill Thomsen, CEO for RSBCIHI, said in a press release. “Providing healthcare to Native Americans is an obligation of the federal government under treaty commitments. RSBCIHI is dedicated to fulfilling this responsibility and ensuring access to quality healthcare for Native communities.”

