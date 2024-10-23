Medicaid to Cover Traditional Healing in Four States

Details By Kaili Berg October 23, 2024

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced the approval of Medicaid coverage for Traditional Healing services in California, Arizona, New Mexico, and Oregon.

This landmark decision acknowledges the importance of culturally-based health care practices for American Indian and Alaska Native populations, particularly those living in urban areas.

“This approval is a testament to the tireless advocacy of Tribal leaders, Urban Indian Organizations (UIOs), and our partners," said Francys Crevier, J.D. (Algonquin), CEO of NCUIH. "It marks a historic milestone in our ongoing efforts to ensure that American Indian and Alaska Native people in urban areas have access to culturally appropriate, holistic care that honors our Traditional Healing practices." Crevier highlighted the profound impact this decision will have in advancing health equity for Native communities, stating, "The ability to provide and be reimbursed for culturally relevant services offers a greater opportunity to deliver whole-person care."

The decision from CMS is especially significant in light of ongoing efforts to promote health equity and improve access to care for American Indian and Alaska Native (AI/AN) people.

While many AI/AN individuals live on reservations, a substantial number reside in urban areas, where they face unique challenges in accessing culturally relevant healthcare services. Traditional Healing practices, which are deeply rooted in the spiritual and cultural traditions of Native communities, are integral to the well-being of many AI/AN people.

Although the CMS decision is a momentous development, the specifics of implementation and Medicaid coverage for Traditional Healing services will vary from state to state.

Each state's approach to covering these services through Medicaid reflects its own healthcare systems and policies:

Arizona (AHCCCS): Traditional Healing is covered for Indian Health Service (IHS) and Tribal facilities. While Urban Indian Organizations (UIOs) are not explicitly included, Traditional health care practitioners or providers working at UIOs contracting with IHS or Tribal facilities could be covered.

California (CalAIM): California will have the authority to cover Traditional Healing practices for Medicaid and CHIP beneficiaries receiving care through IHS, Tribal, or UIO facilities. Initially, this will be available only for beneficiaries participating in the Drug Medi-Cal Organized Delivery system but may expand to include all Medicaid recipients.

New Mexico (Turquoise Care): The state will have authority to provide coverage for Traditional Healing practices delivered through IHS, Tribal, or UIO facilities.

Oregon (OHP): Traditional health care services will be covered when provided by IHS, Tribal, or UIO facilities. Oregon will match state expenditures for services delivered at UIOs.

Looking ahead, NCUIH will continue to collaborate with CMS, state Medicaid programs, and UIOs to ensure smooth implementation of these new coverage options. A priority for NCUIH is advocating for equitable inclusion of UIOs in all states, ensuring that Traditional Healing practices are accessible to urban Native communities nationwide.

As CMS rolls out this new coverage, the approval marks a broader recognition of the value and importance of Traditional Healing in addressing the unique healthcare needs of AI/AN populations.

NCUIH remains committed to its mission of improving health outcomes for Native communities in urban areas and ensuring that these communities have access to the same level of culturally relevant, comprehensive care as those living on Tribal lands.





