Community Safety Alert Issued Over Out-of-State “Treatment” Transfers

The Minnesota Indian Women’s Resource Center and local community leaders and advocates issued a public safety alert warning of outside entities targeting vulnerable people with false promises of out-of-state substance use treatment.

In recent months, the organization has received multiple reports that unsheltered relatives who are in active addiction have been approached and recruited by outside sources claiming they can transport them to treatment facilities outside Minnesota. The number of people taken out of state is unknown, but advocates say the pattern is alarming and warrants immediate public awareness.

Native Americans make up a small percentage of the U.S. population but are overrepresented in preventable public health outcomes, including homicide, overdose deaths and suicide. Minnesota has in-state treatment options on tribal and state lands, though many face capacity constraints. The reported out-of-state transfers raise concerns about transparency, legitimacy and safety, advocates said.

“This is a public safety issue and the most alarming aspect of this is that it’s not a new issue. It’s time the normalization of violence against one another comes to an end,” said MIWRC CEO Ruth Buffalo. “States like Arizona have declared these sober living schemes a, “humanitarian crisis,” and have identified that these fraudulent rings are targeting Native American people. Our priority is improving the quality of life for our relatives, including the very real risk of premature deaths as a result of ongoing exploitation and sex trafficking. There is no justification for holding individuals against their will. This predatory behavior must be addressed. Preying on our most vulnerable while promising state-of-the-art treatment and recovery services.”

Community members are urged to use extreme caution and verify the legitimacy of any organization or facility before agreeing to transportation, placement or treatment, especially when it involves crossing state lines. Trusted medical providers recommend seeing a certified chemical dependency assessor, who can make referrals to verified treatment centers. MIWRC said its trusted providers include the Native American Community Clinic and White Earth.

Advocates emphasized that no one should feel pressured to leave the state or make decisions without proper information, consent and trusted support, and that no one should be held against their will while awaiting wellness services.

MIWRC and its partners called on service providers, shelters, outreach workers and community members to share the alert widely and ensure that placements prioritize safety, accountability and access to verified in-state care.

Anyone approached about out-of-state treatment is encouraged to pause, ask questions and confirm credentials. For more information or to report concerns, contact trusted local service providers or community advocates.

