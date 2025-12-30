Top Five Most-Read Stories in 2025 on Native News Online

Details By Levi Rickert December 30, 2025

On January 1, 2025—the first day of the year—Native News Online added a new tagline to our masthead: “Warrior Journalism: Defending Tribal Sovereignty.” It wasn’t just a slogan; it was a statement of purpose. As a Native-led newsroom, we go where mainstream media won’t when reporting on—and for—Indian Country.

Our coverage spans the full spectrum of Native life, from breaking news and policy to arts, culture, and education.

Below are the five most-read stories of the year—articles that showcase the range, depth, and impact of journalism at Native News Online.

(Originally published March 15, 2025)

The White House on Friday revoked 18 executive actions from the Biden administration, including an order designed to strengthen tribal sovereignty and expand self-determination for the nation’s 574 federally recognized tribes.

The sweeping revocation included Executive Order 14112 of Dec. 6, 2023 — “Reforming Federal Funding and Support for Tribal Nations to Better Embrace Our Trust Responsibilities and Promote the Next Era of Tribal Self-Determination.” This executive order was signed in a room full of tribal leaders at the 2023 White House Tribal Nations Summit.

Biden’s executive order directed federal agencies to “promote compacting, contracting, co-management, co-stewardship, and other agreements with Tribal Nations that allow them to partner with the Federal Government to administer Federal programs and services.”

Biden’s order was meant to expand tribal self-determination across the 574 federally recognized tribes by making it easier for Native Americans to access federal funding and have greater autonomy over how to use the federal funds.

Read the entire article

(Originally published January 25, 2025)

The Trump administration’s intensified deportation efforts have created unexpected challenges for Navajo citizens living in urban areas like Phoenix. As the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) began widespread raids in major cities across the country following the start of President Donald Trump’s second term, concerns have surfaced about Native Americans being mistaken for undocumented immigrants.

On Friday, Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren addressed these concerns during a broadcast on the tribal radio station KTNN. He reported receiving troubling accounts of Navajo citizens experiencing “negative and sometimes traumatizing encounters” with federal agents targeting undocumented individuals in the Southwest.

Read the entire article

(Originally published October 18, 2025)

When U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced Sept. 25 that he would not rescind the Medals of Honor awarded to approximately 20 members of the U.S. 7th Cavalry for their actions at the 1890 Wounded Knee massacre, he wasn’t preserving history. He was protecting a lie.

That lie — that what happened at Wounded Knee was a battle deserving of the nation’s highest military recognition — has been told for over 130 years. But Native Americans know the truth. It wasn’t a battle. It was a massacre. And it remains one of the most painful, unresolved wounds in American history.

The soldiers of the 7th Cavalry were not heroes that day. They killed as many as 300 Lakota people — most of them unarmed women, children and elders. They shot into tipis, chased survivors into ravines and left bodies frozen in the snow. For this, the Medals of Honor were awarded. That is not courage. That is horror.

Read the entire article

(Originally published January 7, 2025)

Tribes argue that disenrollment is about maintaining the integrity of their membership by removing people who don’t meet eligibility criteria. But critics, including many disenrolled members, see it as a tool for silencing dissent or consolidating resources among fewer people.

The “Your’e No Indian” documentary features stories like Carla Foreman, a former member of the Redding Rancheria in California, who says her family was disenrolled despite DNA evidence proving their lineage. She shares how the situation devastated her father’s health, ultimately contributing to his death.

The film also highlights how disenrollment isolates people, forcing many to stay quiet in hopes of one day regaining membership. Meanwhile, those who speak out risk being ostracized or even disenrolled themselves.

Read the entire article

(Originally published November 29, 2025)

This past April, the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians formally reclaimed its ancestral name, now identifying as the Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation.

The tribe highlighted its reclaimed name on a billboard along Interstate 10, a heavily traveled corridor, to raise awareness of the change.

Early on Thanksgiving Day, the billboard was vandalized with an anti-Indigenous message and an American flag draped over the left portion. The message read: "America is not on stolen land. Your ancestors were conquered. Happy Thanksgiving."

Read the entire article

