Keeping Your Children's Teeth Healthy

Details By American Dental Association March 18, 2022

Special to Native News Online. Some of your child’s most exciting growth milestones involve their teeth – from their first tooth coming in, to losing their first tooth and getting a special visit from the Tooth Fairy.

During all stages of growth, good oral hygiene is crucial since tooth decay and cavities can form at a very young age. “When it comes to cavity prevention in children, it all starts with diet and what your children are eating and drinking,” said Dr. Andi Igowsky, a pediatric dentist and WDA member from Sheboygan. Wisc.

“You want to be careful with not only sugary and sweet foods, but even so-called ‘healthy snacks’ like crackers, pretzels and fruits. These foods contain carbohydrates, which are all broken down into sugar in our bodies and can lead to tooth decay.”



Here are some more ideas to prevent cavities in your child’s teeth:

Make sure your child is brushing their teeth twice a day and cleaning between their teeth with floss at least once per day. It is recommended that parents help their kids brush and floss their teeth until they are coordinated enough to tie their own shoes. Since many children brush too quickly and miss the back of the mouth and around the gums, using a two-minute timer can help teach children how long to brush. Using a toothpaste and mouth rinse with fluoride will help prevent cavities and strengthen teeth. Look for toothbrushes, toothpaste and other oral hygiene products that carry the American Dental Association Seal of Acceptance. Visit your dentist regularly. Ensure your child is established as a patient at a dental office,not only for regular visits but also for emergencies. As your child grows, regular dental check-ups and cleanings are essential to ensure cavities are identified and addressed early on. Dentists and dental hygienists will also educate your child to make sure they are brushing and flossing correctly as their molars grow in and they begin to understand self-care.

