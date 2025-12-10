fbpx
Johns Hopkins Collecting Tribal Success Stories from $1.5B Opioid Settlement

The Johns Hopkins Center for Indigenous Health is calling on tribes and tribal health organizations to share stories of how they’ve used Tribal Opioid Settlement Funds to help their communities heal from the overdose crisis.
 
Submissions will be used to create an interactive map featuring regional programs and initiatives aimed at prevention, treatment, and harm reduction across Indian Country.
Submissions will be reviewed on a rolling basis through February 28th, 2026.

The Tribal Opioids Settlement Funds total $1.5 billion from various settlements from national opioid lawsuits against manufacturers, promoters, and sellers of addictive prescription opioids. The funds will be paid out over the course of 15 years in different amounts to the 574 federally recognized tribes.
 
While the overdose crisis has touched every community in the United States, peaking in 2022 with nearly 108,000 overdose deaths, Native communities are on the front lines. Indian Country experiences the highest overdose rates of any demographic.
 
The Center for Indigenous Health was founded in 1991 to promote health and wellness in Indigenous communities through evidence-based programs, research, and policy.
To submit your tribe’s or tribal health organization’s story, click here.  
 
 
 
 

