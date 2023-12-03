International Day of Persons with Disabilities

Tags

December 3 is recognized as the IDPD, but let’s emphasize excellent dental care for these folks for the entire month of December. Disabled people include:

Aging and elderly people

Individuals with mobility issues

Mentally disabled individuals

Physically impaired folks

People with behavioral or emotional conditions

Those cognitively impaired

Dental care for Persons with Disabilities starts in infancy. The care giver is instrumental in preventing dental problems. A visit to the dentist should take place as soon as the first tooth appears, between 6 and 12 months old. This is the time for caregivers to ask questions. The dental team will help with dietary tips and will teach the caregiver how to care for the teeth at home. Starting these practices early and consistently will prevent severe dental disease.

Excellent dental health enhances the quality of life and improves the overall health of all people in so many ways:

Healthy food intake

Speech development

Emotional expression

Comfort and psychological ease

Patient acceptance of oral touching and manipulation

Here are some tips to improve daily home care are:

If the patient is able to understand, do prepare the person for an upcoming dental visit. There are fun books to read about the dental office. Talk repeatedly about how nice the dental team is and explain that you yourself enjoy and like the dental team. Visit the office first, to make sure there is easy access into and out of the office. Ask the dental team if the disabled person can visit the reception area a few times. Just sit there and read or color with the child, to familiarize the person with the dental office. Ask the dental team to talk to the patient without a mask and white coats and goggles for a few minutes. Ask the dental team if the patient can visit “the back” and listen to the sounds of the office.

Schedule disabled patients for the first appointment of the day if possible. Early appointments can help ensure that everyone is alert and attentive and that waiting time is reduced. At the actual dental appointment, make sure that comfortable and loose clothing is worn. If there is a comforting blanket or toy, be sure to bring that along.

Before the actual appointment, repeatedly tell the patient what will be happening, step by step. There are many books available about visiting the dentist. Before any appointment, determine how the patient will be transferred from wheelchair to dental chair. It is recommended that familiar adults do so.

Providing dental care to individuals with disabilities does require increased awareness, attention and accommodation by the dentist and dental staff. Here are some of the things that the dental team might do:

Emphasizing preventative measures such as fluoride varnishes, more frequent dental cleanings, and sealants.

Consultation with other health care providers. An example of accommodation would be sugar-free medicines.

The caregiver might be asked how to communicate with patients who have a sensory impairment.

Patient accommodations.

Behavior management techniques used at home can often be transferred to the dental office.

Modifications to routine treatment procedures

Placing pillows from home on both sides of the patient can provide stability.

Shorter appointment times may be recommended. These require extra trips to the dental office.

Most general dentists will provide excellent care in their offices for all ages and abilities. Speak to your own dentist first. Sometimes there will be a referral to specialists. These include:

Pedodontists for children

Hospital dentists

The University of Michigan School Of Dentistry Integrated Special Care Clinic

We want disabled people to have the highest quality of life and overall health as possible. Therefore, let’s control those areas of our lives we can to enhance these goals. Excellent dental health is a good place to start.

Dr. Jessica A. Rickert is a tribal citizen of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation. A graduate of the University of Michigan School of Dentistry, in 1975, she became the first female Native American dentist.

More Stories Like This

American Dental Association. This grant funding and sponsorship support have no effect on editorial consideration in Native News Online. The Native News Health Desk is made possible by a generous grant from the National Institute for Health Care Management Foundation as well as sponsorship support from the. This grant funding and sponsorship support have no effect on editorial consideration in Native News Online.