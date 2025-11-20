Indian Health Service Joint Venture Construction Program Selects New Projects

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff November 20, 2025

The Indian Health Service announced Wednesday the selection of seven projects for new or expanded health care facilities through its Joint Venture Construction Program., which has strengthened partnerships with tribes nationwide for more than 30 years. The program expands access to comprehensive, culturally appropriate health services for American Indian and Alaska Native people.

“Quality health care for every American is a moral duty and the cornerstone of a stronger nation,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. “For more than 30 years, the Joint Venture Construction Program has shown what true partnership can achieve—building health, hope, and opportunity across Indian Country as we continue the mission to Make America Healthy Again.”

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

Under the program, tribes or tribal organizations construct, acquire, or renovate a health care facility using non-IHS funds and lease it to IHS at no cost for 20 years. In return, IHS requests funding from Congress to staff, operate and maintain the facility.

Since its inception in 1991, more than 25 tribes have partnered with the agency to open or expand more than 30 facilities, including health centers and hospitals, increasing access to quality care for tribal communities.

“These projects reflect the strength of our partnerships with tribal nations and the shared commitment to improving health outcomes across Indian Country,” said Acting IHS Director Benjamin Smith. “Together, we are building not just facilities, but healthier futures for generations of American Indian and Alaska Native people.”

Selected Projects

Tribe or Tribal Organization Facility Type Location IHS Area Ak-Chin Indian Community Outpatient Maricopa, Arizona Phoenix Area Artic Slope Native Association Outpatient Utqiagvik, Alaska Alaska Area Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Outpatient Hugo, Oklahoma Oklahoma City Area Citizen Potawatomi Nation Outpatient Asher, Oklahoma Oklahoma City Area Indian Health Council, Inc. (IHC) and Pala Band of Mission Indians Outpatient Pauma Valley, California California Area Lower Brule Sioux Tribe Outpatient Lower Brule, South Dakota Great Plains Area Muscogee Creek Nation of Oklahoma Outpatient Okmulgee, Oklahoma Oklahoma City Area

Projects were selected through a two-phase process, which included evaluation by an objective review team comprised of members representing tribes, tribal organizations, the IHS, and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The selected tribes and tribal organizations will now be required to prepare planning documents. The IHS will work with each tribe or tribal organization to develop a joint venture agreement, which includes the specific responsibilities and authorities of each party.

More Stories Like This