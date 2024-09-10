Hope for Life Day

Details By Native News Online Staff September 10, 2024

The National Council of Urban Indian Health (NCUIH) has introduced a new toolkit to help promote Hope for Life Day, which is observed annually on September 10.

The toolkit offers valuable resources to help community leaders, health professionals, and grassroots organizers raise awareness and foster resilience in Native communities.

Hope for Life Day was created by the American Indian/Alaska Native (AI/AN) Task Force and coincides with World Suicide Prevention Day. The initiative is part of a broader effort to change the narrative surrounding suicide prevention, focusing on healing, hope, and community-based resilience within Native populations.

Native American communities face significant mental health challenges, with suicide rates more than 3.5 times higher than the national average for AI/AN adolescents aged 15 to 24, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Native youth are at particular risk, with suicide being the second leading cause of death among Native individuals in this age group. These alarming statistics highlight the urgent need for focused efforts to promote mental wellness, destigmatize mental health treatment, and foster support systems in Native communities.

To support mental health initiatives for Hope for Life Day, NCUIH’s comprehensive toolkit includes:

Flyers and Social Media Graphics: Pre-designed, ready-to-use materials that can be distributed in communities and on social media to raise awareness.

Social Media Posts: Crafted posts to inspire engagement, conversations about mental health, and participation in suicide prevention efforts.

Key Resources and Information: A variety of tools, including culturally relevant mental health information, crisis helplines, and guides for organizing local events.

NCUIH encourages everyone to take action on September 10 and beyond by utilizing the toolkit to promote mental wellness initiatives, amplify outreach, and help build a supportive network for Native communities facing mental health challenges.







