Health Equity Round-Up

By Kaili Berg December 14, 2024

From a new report showing disparities in Native Americans being prescribed drugs to treat diabetes to the Indian Health Service releasing its five-year strategic plan, here is Native News Online’s new weekly round-up of health equity news in Indian Country.

IHS Unveils Five-Year Strategic Plan

The Indian Health Service (IHS) recently unveiled its Strategic Plan for Fiscal Years 2025-2029, focusing on improving healthcare delivery and public health services for American Indian and Alaska Native communities.

The plan includes a revised vision statement and emphasizes four primary goals. It aims to position IHS as a leading healthcare organization, ensure access to comprehensive and culturally respectful healthcare services, optimize operations through effective stewardship, and promote proactive relationships with other governmental and external entities.

“The IHS Strategic Plan reflects critical priorities of the agency over the next five years,” IHS Director Roselyn Tso said in a statement. “This plan demonstrates IHS’ commitment to improving health care service delivery and enhancing critical public health services throughout the health system to raise the health status of our tribal communities.”

Disparities in Access to Semaglutide Drugs

A recent study has found that U.S. military veterans experience racial and ethnic disparities in access to Novo Nordisk’s popular diabetes and weight-loss medications, Ozempic and Wegovy, which contain the drug semaglutide.

Led by Dr. Rebecca Tisdale of the VA Palo Alto Health Care System, researchers analyzed data from 1.9 million overweight or obese patients, including nearly 809,000 with diabetes, treated in the U.S. Veterans Affairs (VA) facilities where insurance coverage is uniform.

The study revealed that Black veterans with diabetes were 26% less likely to receive a semaglutide prescription compared to white veterans with diabetes. Black veterans without diabetes had 9% lower odds of receiving the drug than their white counterparts.

Veterans identified as American Indian/Alaskan Native and Asian/Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander with diabetes had 17% lower odds of receiving semaglutide compared to white patients. No significant differences were observed between Hispanic and white veterans.

Researchers noted that the most significant undertreatment occurred among minority patients with diabetes, suggesting “disparities within disparities.” They pointed out that these groups are less likely to receive novel therapies despite having multiple indications for their use.

Native American Students Face Increased Absenteeism Post-Pandemic

According to reporting by the Associated Press, Native American students face disproportionately high rates of chronic absenteeism, with nearly 60% of Native students in California missing at least 10% of the 2022-2023 school year, compared to the state average of 30%.

The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated preexisting challenges, including geographic isolation, economic hardship, and systemic inequities.

Barriers such as unreliable internet access, transportation challenges, and poverty often force families to prioritize immediate needs over attendance. Historical trauma and the lack of cultural representation in schools contribute to feelings of isolation and disengagement among students.

Efforts to address these issues include integrating Native languages and traditions into curricula, building trust through tribal partnerships, and offering flexible learning models.

Schools are also providing resources like food pantries, transportation, and health services to support students and their families. While these initiatives show promise, they require significant investment in infrastructure and community engagement to create lasting change.

NIHB Releases Second Public Health in Indian Country Capacity Scan

The National Indian Health Board (NIHB), in partnership with the CDC, has released the second Public Health in Indian Country Capacity Scan (PHICCS II), a comprehensive evaluation of Tribal public health systems.

Building on the 2019 report, PHICCS II offers insights into governance, workforce development, immunization, education, and COVID-19 preparedness within Tribal communities.

The report reflects years of collaboration with Tribes, Area Indian Health Boards, and Tribal Epidemiology Centers. It aims to enhance Tribal access to data, identify key priorities, and guide strategies for improving health outcomes in Tribal communities, serving as a critical resource for supporting Tribal public health.

New PhD Program Geared Toward Growing Alaska Natives in the Psychology Field

The Indian Health Services granted the University of Alaska Anchorage $1.2 million to launch a PhD program to support Alaska Native psychology students pursuing degrees in psychology.

Dubbed the Alaska Natives into the Psychology Program, or ANPsych, the initiative will provide full scholarships to qualified and eligible AIAN students accepted into the UAA Psychology Ph.D. program. The scholarships include a monthly living stipend, tuition and fees, a book allowance, and research support.





Yale Daily News published an story on the connection between positive health outcomes in Native communities and language revitalization. The article points to this October’s Algonquian Conference —an annual event focusing on the languages of the Algonquian peoples — which featured a session on financing language programs through healthcare funds rather than culture funds.

Elyse Wild contributed reporting to this story.

