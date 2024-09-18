Healing Stone from World Indigenous Suicide Prevention Conference on Display at Seneca Museum

Details By Levi Rickert September 18, 2024

The Seneca Nation recently announced that the Healing Stone, a sacred item presented to the Nation as host of the 4th World Indigenous Suicide Prevention Conference this summer, is now on display at the Onöhsagwë:de’ Cultural Center on the Nation's Allegany Territory.

Open to the public, the stone serves as both a tribute and a resource for collective healing, encouraging visitors to touch, reflect, and connect with its energy.

“Every community, Native and non-Native, has been impacted by and has felt the terrible pain and loss associated with this truly global crisis,” Seneca Nation Councillors Arlene Bova and Presley Redeye, Co-Chairs of the World Indigenous Suicide Prevention Conference said in a press release. “Along with our shared pain and grief, every community also shares the need for healing.”

Named *Kaitiaki* (meaning "spiritual guardian"), the stone was carved from Oamaru and blessed by Māori elders in New Zealand. It carries the energy and spirit of the stories shared at the 2016 World Indigenous Suicide Prevention Conference, where it was first created. Its purpose is to provide healing and peace.

“We are honored to share the Healing Stone with all who visit the Onöhsagwë:de’ Cultural Center,” Hayden Haynes, Director of the Onöhsagwë:de’ Cultural Center, said in a press release. “We hope the stone brings a sense of healing and peace to anyone dealing with loss or searching for hope.”

In July, the Seneca Nation hosted over 800 visitors for the 4th World Indigenous Suicide Prevention Conference in Niagara Falls, NY. It was the first time the conference was held in the U.S. Themed “Reclaiming Indigenous Resiliency and Hope,” the event focused on preventing suicide within Indigenous communities, where suicide rates are the highest in the U.S., especially among youth aged 15-24.

“Hosting the World Indigenous Suicide Prevention Conference was a reminder that we are not alone – not as individuals, nor as a community,” Seneca Nation President Rickey Armstrong, Sr said in a press release. “We were surrounded by and engaged with people from every corner of the globe, sharing a common experience and all looking for ways to protect our communities and bring light to those looking for help.”

The Healing Stone will remain at the cultural center for two years before returning to New Zealand for the next World Indigenous Suicide Prevention Conference. Alongside the stone, the Seneca Nation received other gifts from previous conference hosts, which will also be displayed at the cultural center.

The Onöhsagwë:de’ Cultural Center is open six days a week and offers exhibits, collections, and educational programs. To learn more visit their website.

