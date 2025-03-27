fbpx
facebook app symbol  twitter  linkedin  instagram 1
Donate Get Newsletter
Donate Get Newsletter
 

First Foods

Tags

Details

PETOSKEY, Mich.—When Alissa White gave birth at home in May 2020, her newborn son was immediately rushed to the hospital. When the Tlingit mother waited anxiously in the emergency room, separated from her child due to early pandemic protocols, she asked for a breast pump.

More Stories Like This

Cherokee Nation, Oklahoma State Department of Health Identify Case of Measles in Northeastern Part of State
Secretary Kennedy Extends Public Health Emergency to Combat Opioid Crisis
NCUIH Statement on the Passing of Congressman Raúl M. Grijalva
Alaska Native Tribe Defends Against Claims Its Food Assistance Program is Wasteful Government Spending

About The Author
Elyse Wild
Author: Elyse WildEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Senior Health Editor
Elyse Wild is Senior Health Editor for Native News Online, where she leads coverage of health equity issues including mental health, environmental health, maternal mortality, and the overdose crisis in Indian Country. Her award-winning journalism has appeared in The Guardian, McClatchy newspapers, and NPR affiliates. In 2024, she received the inaugural Excellence in Recovery Journalism Award for her solutions-focused reporting on addiction and recovery in Native communities. She is currently working on a Pulitzer Center-funded series exploring cultural approaches to addiction treatment.