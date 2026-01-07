NABS Brings Oral History Project to New Mexico for 17th Stop

Details By Native News Online Staff January 07, 2026

The National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition is inviting relatives of Native American boarding school students who attended before 1970 to participate in the 17th stop of its Oral History Project, scheduled for Jan. 26–30, 2026, at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort and Spa in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico.

The New Mexico visit marks a key opportunity for boarding school relatives to preserve their personal histories through professionally recorded video interviews. Participants’ stories will be archived in a permanent collection at the Library of Congress.

The Oral History Project is a core component of the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative, a nationwide effort to document, acknowledge and address the experiences of boarding school survivors.

“It is increasingly urgent that we hear the voices of all boarding school survivors,” said NABS Senior Director of Strategic Initiatives Jason Packineau (MHA Nation/Jemez/Laguna). “As we prepare to visit New Mexico, NABS remains committed to creating safe and healing spaces for our relatives who bravely choose to share their stories. It is with love and care that we make our journey to the Southwest.”

Space is limited, and early registration is encouraged.

