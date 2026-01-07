Deb Haaland Talks Youth, Jobs and Opportunity in Governor Bid

Details By Levi Rickert January 07, 2026

Native Vote. Deb Haaland (Laguna Pueblo), a candidate for governor of New Mexico, said she is focused on speaking directly with voters about her vision for the state, emphasizing affordability, education, health care and public safety.

If elected, Haaland has said she would work to lower costs, improve education, expand access to affordable health care and make communities safer. She discussed those priorities in a recent interview with the Navajo-Hopi Observer as part of its Open Forum 2026 series.

“Youth in New Mexico deserve safe spaces and opportunities right here at home,” Haaland said. She cited financial pressures on families and limited career options for young people as challenges facing the state. “Some parents are having to work two or three jobs just to keep a roof over their kids’ heads. We as a community need to step up to make sure our children have what they need.”

Haaland said reviving vocational education in public schools is a priority, including trades such as welding, plumbing, carpentry and auto mechanics. “Not every child wants to go to a four-year college. Some just want to work. We should be able to offer our children many opportunities so no one is left behind,” she said.

She also said expanding behavioral and mental health services for youth is critical. “We need to fight for Medicaid dollars. Every child should have the opportunity to be well, to have a counselor when they need one, and to feel good about themselves,” Haaland said.

Haaland connected energy infrastructure to affordability and job creation, saying increased energy production can help keep utility costs down. “If you can create more energy, you can keep utilities affordable for people,” she said, adding that investments in clean energy could benefit rural communities and workers as the state works toward its clean energy goals.

She said the issues facing New Mexico are interconnected, including education, housing and workforce stability. “All these issues are intertwined,” Haaland said. “If we want our children to have the best quality public education, we need to make sure our teachers are doing well.” She pointed to Roy, New Mexico, where she said some teachers live in travel trailers because of limited affordable housing.

Haaland said she remains committed to reaching voters statewide and encouraging young people to build their futures in New Mexico. “We want children to have opportunities so no one is left behind,” she said.

