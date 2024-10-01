Domestic Violence Awareness Month Begins Now

Details By Native News Online Staff October 01, 2024

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness and Prevention Month. The leading national Native American group, National Indigenous Women’s Resource Center (NIWRC), is joining with advocates and organizations nationwide to launch Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM) 2024.

This year, NIWRC embraces the theme "Heal, Hold & Center," first introduced by the National Resource Center on Domestic Violence’s Domestic Violence Awareness Project.

Throughout October, NIWRC will raise awareness about domestic violence, honor the strength of survivors, and advocate for justice for Native women, who experience violence at disproportionate rates. Four out of five Native women will experience violence in their lifetime, highlighting the urgent need to address this crisis throughout Indian Country.

“During Domestic Violence Awareness Month, we reflect on our ongoing work to end domestic violence in Tribal communities,” said Lucy Simpson, Executive Director of NIWRC. “We honor the resilience of survivors and recognize the need to center those most impacted by violence and oppression. By respecting the sacredness of all—women, children, and LGBTQ2S+ relatives—we can support survivors on their journey toward recovery and speak truth that violence is not traditional.”

Aligned with the national theme, NIWRC calls upon all communities and allies to:

Heal by embracing the cultural practices that Native peoples have relied on for generations to recover from violence and oppression.

by embracing the cultural practices that Native peoples have relied on for generations to recover from violence and oppression. Hold space for Native survivors by actively listening to their stories, supporting their needs, standing in solidarity with them, and embodying the spirit of being a good relative.

space for Native survivors by actively listening to their stories, supporting their needs, standing in solidarity with them, and embodying the spirit of being a good relative. Center those most marginalized, understanding that true justice cannot be achieved without addressing the systemic inequities that affect Native peoples.

To learn more about NIWRC’s DVAM activities to amplify the work of community advocates, share resources for survivors, and promote safety, sovereignty, and healing, please visit niwrc.org/dvam.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call or text the StrongHearts Native Helpline at 1-844-7NATIVE (762-8483) or visit strongheartshelpline.org for 24/7 support.

