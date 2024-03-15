Chickasaw Nation Medical Center Named One of Newsweek’s Best-In-State Hospitals 2024

Tags

Details By Chickasaw Nation Media March 15, 2024

The Chickasaw Nation Medical Center is recognized as one of America’s Best-In-State Hospitals 2024 by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

“The Chickasaw Nation Medical Center is proud to be recognized by Newsweek and Statista as being a Top 10 Oklahoma Hospital,” Dr. Charles Grim, Chickasaw Nation Secretary of Health, said. “Guided by our mission — to enhance the overall quality of life of the Chickasaw people — our staff and teams work diligently to provide care and services that are truly world-class and offer patients the best care possible.”

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

Proximity and access are of the utmost importance when choosing between top hospitals. The America’s Best-In-State Hospitals 2024 ranking was created to identify the top hospitals at the state level. Hospitals from across the U.S. were eligible for the ranking and were included in the nationwide survey.

“Statista and Newsweek evaluated more than 5,000 hospitals to produce the list of 600 ‘Top 10’ hospitals in each state,” Dr. Grim said.

The 25 states with the most hospitals, according to the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services (CMS), were surveyed individually. The remaining states were grouped into four regions, including Northeast, Midwest, West and South. Leading hospitals from these states were considered accordingly.

Several data sources were used for the evaluation, including a nationwide online survey with more than 10,000 medical professional participants. The evaluations also considered quality metrics data from Medicare services for things such as mortality rates, safety, readmission, effective care and more.

Patient experience, cleanliness of the hospital, quietness, communication of the nurses/doctors and staff responsiveness, care transition, medicine communication, and discharge information also played important roles in the extensive evaluation.

“Our staff are the reason for the Chickasaw Nation Department of Health’s success, and the key to assuring each patient gets the best care, every time,” Dr. Grim said. “We are so proud of our staff and their servant’s heart and warrior determination. Their dedication to their jobs, the Chickasaw people, our patients and each other is truly inspiring.”

About the Chickasaw Nation Medical Center

Serving all First Americans, the 72-bed hospital features a level three emergency department, numerous specialized clinics, ambulatory care facility, diagnostic imaging center, women’s health center, as well as many other tribal health programs.

“The Chickasaw Nation Department of Health is committed to assuring patients receive high-quality, safe care that is kind, compassionate and patient centered,” Chickasaw Nation Under Secretary of Medical Staff/Quality Dr. John Krueger said. “This recognition by CMS validates the work of our amazing staff and the execution of Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby’s and Lt. Governor Chris Anoatubby’s vision to develop world-class, high-quality health care.”

More Stories Like This

American Dental Association. This grant funding and sponsorship support have no effect on editorial consideration in Native News Online. The Native News Health Desk is made possible by a generous grant from the National Institute for Health Care Management Foundation as well as sponsorship support from the. This grant funding and sponsorship support have no effect on editorial consideration in Native News Online.