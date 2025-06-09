Chickasaw Nation Governor Anoatubby Leads Ribbon Cutting for Home Health Program

Details By Chickasaw Nation Media June 09, 2025

ADA, Okla. — Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby led ribbon cutting ceremonies June 2 to dedicate the Chickasaw Nation’s home health program, Minticha Apila Home Health, marking a major step forward in delivery of health care services to Chickasaw citizens and First Americans.

“Minticha Apila means ‘come and help,’ and that is exactly what this is all about; bringing help, hope and health back home,” Governor Anoatubby said. “This program is about supporting those who need it most and caring for our elders with dignity, respect and an unwavering commitment. This new facility represents a major step forward in how we serve our citizens.”

Governor Anoatubby said the mission of the Chickasaw Nation, to enhance the overall quality of life of the Chickasaw people, remains the driving force behind every project, service, program and decision.

“Every day we work to meet our mission through meaningful, strategic efforts in health, education, housing, infrastructure, youth development, elder care and much more,” he said. “This home health care program is especially important for the quality of life of our elders.”

Home health care is medical care provided in a patient’s home and can include skilled nursing care, physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy. It can also include skilled, nonmedical care, such as medical social services or assistance with daily living from a highly qualified home health aide for citizens throughout the Chickasaw Nation.

“These are life-enhancing, independence-supporting, family-strengthening services designed to help elders safely and comfortably age in place,” Governor Anoatubby said.

The home health team also connects patients with social services, mental health resources, nutritional support and other programs, all designed to meet the full spectrum of needs in the home and enhance overall quality of life.

Currently, patients must live within Pontotoc County to receive services, with plans to branch out to communities across the Chickasaw Nation, such as Tishomingo, Ardmore and Purcell.

Minticha Apila Home Health is located at 1101 Stadium Drive, Ada, Oklahoma.

