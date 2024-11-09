Chickasaw Nation Department of Health Wins National Award for Performance Excellence

- Details
- By Chickasaw Nation Media
The Chickasaw Nation Department of Health (CNDH) has earned the prestigious Malcolm Baldrige Award for Quality and Performance Excellence.
“We are extremely blessed to have the dedicated employees and leadership of the Chickasaw
Nation Department of Health working every day in service of the Chickasaw people and other First American patients,” said Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby. “I congratulate them on receiving this prestigious Baldrige Award. Since first compacting to provide our own health services 30 years ago, our employees have committed themselves to excellent and convenient care for our patients. We will continue to strive for improved health outcomes for First Americans.”
