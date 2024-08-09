Celebrating Indigenous Milk Medicine Week

Details By Kaili Berg August 09, 2024

Indigenous Milk Medicine Week , taking place from August 8-14, is an annual observance that celebrates and honors the traditional knowledge, practices, and cultural significance of breastfeeding in Indigenous communities.

Observed annually during the first week of August, Indigenous Milk Medicine Week coincides with World Breastfeeding Week, but with a distinct focus on the unique cultural and historical contexts of Indigenous breastfeeding practices.

For countless generations, Indigenous communities have passed down the wisdom of breastfeeding, recognizing it as more than just a means of nourishment. Breastfeeding, or “milk medicine,” is intertwined with cultural traditions, spiritual beliefs, and the social fabric of Indigenous life.

Breastfeeding is a practice that not only sustains the physical health of infants but also fosters a connection between mother and child, rooted in the teachings and values of the community.

However, the impact of colonization, forced assimilation, and the imposition of Western medical practices have disrupted these traditional practices. Many Indigenous mothers were discouraged or even prevented from breastfeeding, leading to a decline in the transmission of this knowledge.

One of the primary goals of Indigenous Milk Medicine Week is to raise awareness about the health disparities faced by Indigenous communities and how breastfeeding can help address these inequities.

Breastfeeding has been shown to reduce the risk of numerous health issues, including infection, chronic diseases, and Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), which disproportionately affect Indigenous populations.

According to a 2019 report by the CDC, Indigenous infants have a higher risk of SIDS than other racial or ethnic groups. By promoting breastfeeding, Indigenous Milk Medicine Week aims to improve the health of Indigenous children and families.

A big part of Indigenous Milk Medicine Week is providing support and resources to Indigenous mothers. This includes offering culturally relevant education, access to lactation consultants, and peer support networks.

Organizations like the Native Breastfeeding Coalition and the Indigenous Women’s Health Program are at the forefront of these efforts, ensuring that Indigenous mothers receive the guidance and assistance they need to breastfeed successfully.

Healthcare providers are also encouraged to participate in Indigenous Milk Medicine Week. Many take this time to learn about the cultural significance of breastfeeding in Indigenous communities. By understanding and respecting these traditions, healthcare providers can provide better care that aligns with the values and needs of Indigenous mothers.

