Tribal Delegation Pressure Congress to Pass Radiation Exposure Compensation Act

Details By Leland Marmon September 26, 2024

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Tuesday, a delegation of community members from Navajo Nation, Laguna Pueblo and Acoma Pueblo, as well as Hopi and Zuni, arrived by bus. They made this long trip to pressure U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson into bringing the extension of the S.3853 Radiation Exposure Compensation Act (RECA) to the floor. First passed in 1990, RECA provided compensation and healthcare benefits to victims of radiation exposure due to uranium mining and nuclear testing.

Their demonstration began on a rainy morning, marching to steady drums and a chant of “Pass RECA now!” Together with Navajo Nation President Buu Van Nygren and Speaker Crystalyne Curley, they carried striking uranium-yellow signs and tribal flags through the gray streets of the nation’s capital. Their march ended at the Russell Senate Building for a press conference with their representatives. In attendance were U.S. Senators Ben Ray Luján (D-NM), Martin Heinrich (D-NM), Josh Hawley (R-MO), and U.S. Reps. Teresa Leger Fernández (D-NM), Gabe Vasquez (D-NM), and Melanie Stansbury (D-NM).

The meeting began with commentary from Sen. Ben Ray Luján, who emphasized the immense effort that has gone into extending RECA, and revealed that Biden has already promised to sign.

“I believe in the power of prayer,” he said. “I want you to pray for Speaker Johnson, to give him the strength and the wisdom to allow this legislation to the house floor to be voted on … to get this to the President of the United States.”

The extension and expansion of RECA passed a Senate vote of 69-30 in March, and unfortunately expired in June. Johnson has not prioritized this time sensitive issue. Uranium victims are left behind by bureaucracy, continuing to struggle with their medical needs. Following the Cold War, Navajo miners were 28.6 times more likely to develop cancer, and uranium in the environment has been linked to a staggering rise in rare disorders.

“Folks, we’re here because this is about justice,” Sen. Martin Heinrich followed, and shared personal experience of his father as an atomic veteran, who also suffered the effects of radiation. “At the end of the day, it is gonna be your stories that are gonna motivate our colleagues and the speaker of the house of representatives to put this legislation on the floor, where it will pass.”

Around the room, individuals held pictures of their lost family members. Veterans who returned from war, only to be lost to radiation; women who worked in the mines to feed their families. Historically, Navajo uranium miners worked under dangerous conditions, with little knowledge of the risk.

“It was about 3am when the sun rose in New Mexico,” said Gabe Vasquz. “It wasn’t the sunrises that we were used to seeing. It was the Trinity test, and so for too many decades, New Mexicans have suffered generational impacts while being gaslighted … they say well it’s not possible that three generations down you can still have those impacts.”

Advocates from the Tularosa Basin Downwinders Consortium described the fallout that precipitated ‘like snow’ and covered the land. The impact of the bomb would be felt for generations.

When asked about Speaker Johnson’s cost concerns, Sen. Hawley replied, “The cost has already been paid, it’s been paid by the people in this room. You wanna talk about the cost of chemotherapy, the cost of cancer, the cost of lost loved ones, the cost of burials, the cost of funerals, it has been paid by the people in this room … The United States government owes a debt to the people in this room.”

A study in 2022 concluded that 11% of uranium mines are on tribal land, however, the majority of the ore mined came from this 11%. The largest mines were located in Navajo Nation and Laguna Pueblo of New Mexico, which produced 52 million of the 75.9 million tons of uranium ore that was extracted for defense-related purposes. The far reaching public health hazard of this production amount is immense. Considering the historical undercounting of tribal citizens, the toll may certainly be higher.

On Wednesday morning the coalition huddled in the atrium of the Cannon House Building, where they intended to deliver their message, their stories, directly to Speaker Johnson’s office. They crowded the hallway, only five at a time let in to speak. Some said prayers to the closed door and the plaque, as their fellows delivered stacks of medical bills showing the cost of exposure to radiation.

Sunset heralded a vigil of luminarios in front of the Capitol. Paper lights illuminated pictures of lost loved ones. Each bag carried a name, one of many lost to radiation exposure and fallout – elders said prayers and sang mourning songs. Members of the group then read a list of those lost, a haunting ten minute long chorus as they spoke over each other, each reading different names. Pedestrians and bystanders were drawn to the display, moved by the memorial.

“We represent a silent majority, the unspoken who haven’t been born, and the dead who can no longer speak … Basically what we are here for is to tell them that what they’re doing to us isn’t right," said Navajo elder and flag carrier Kee Carl, who lost his uncle, a veteran and an influential code talker, to radiation exposure.

The Navajo Nation performed great service for the United States, and Native Americans have the highest per capita rate of enlistment. Service overseas has been met with sacrifice on home soil.

With the election on the horizon, time is running short to get this act to Biden’s desk.