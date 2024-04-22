Native American Rights Fund Gets $100K For Tribal Eco-Stewardship Legal Support

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff April 22, 2024

The Native American Rights Fund has received a $100,000 grant from the First Nation’s Development Institute’s “Stewarding Native Lands” Program.

The funds will support the capacity at NARF to meet the legal challenges of Tribal nations in addressing eco-stewardships goals.

NARF Attorney Ada Montague Stepleton underscored in a statement that Tribal governments are crucial to advancing solutions to the climate crisis.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

“Tribal governments are developing critical solutions as co-stewards to address climate change impacts on treaty-related, historically significant, and often sacred, ecosystems across the United States,” Montague Stepleton said. “Tribal governments offer unique and compelling ways to overcome red tape in public land management, build resilience in the face of climate change, and heal from historical misunderstandings with their counterparts in federal, state, and local agencies as well as with private parties and NGOs. This generous grant from the First Nations Development Institute strengthens the capacity of the Native American Rights Fund to help provide technical legal assistance to Tribal Nations seeking to operate more effectively in these ways.”

According to NARF, co-management/co-stewardship agreements, conservation easements, fee into trust, land return, and land-use planning regulations are all areas in which Tribes frequently request legal assistance.

Tribes are at the forefront of the climate crisis, often with limited financial resources to respond and adapt. The New York Times reported in 2021that nature is healthier on the more than quarter of the world’s lands that Indigenous people manage or own.

“Many Indigenous communities face climate change impacts firsthand. This grant from the First Nations Development Institute allows NARF to be where we are increasingly most needed: ensuring U.S. partners seek Free, Prior, and Informed Consent from Tribal Nations, so the first inhabitants of the lands and waters in question can raise concerns, share solutions based on thousands of years of experience, and participate in making well-informed decisions about protecting and managing shared resources,” Montague Stepleton said.

More Stories Like This

Native Perspective. Native Voices. Native News. We launched Native News Online because the mainstream media often overlooks news that is important is Native people. We believe that everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities. That's why the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. We hope you'll consider making a donation to support our efforts so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount — big or small — gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous-centered journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter