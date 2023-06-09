California Tribes Gets $3 Million for Elk Viewing Project

Details By Kaili Berg June 09, 2023

The Elk Valley Rancheria was awarded $3,440,838 last month from the U.S Federal Highway Administration National Scenic Byways Program.

The award will be used to create trails and interpretive viewing platforms accessible off of highway 101 to provide visitors a place to stop for elk viewing, walking, and hiking. Interpretive materials will include information about the elk and other wildlife, environments, and Tribal history.

The Elk Valley Rancheria is located in Northern California, three miles north of the northern border of the Del Norte Coast Redwoods State Park, which is part of the beloved Redwood National and State Park system.

“We are excited to provide our Tribal members, local community, and visitors with a safe and educational place to enjoy the outdoors in a beautiful environment,” Dale Miller, Chairman of the Tribe said in a statement.”It also provides an outstanding opportunity to share our Tribal culture with the world.”

The Tribe will be partnering with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife on the project. The Roosevelt elk consists of seven elk herds, including the Bald Hills herd, which is the largest of the herds consisting of about 250 animals.

“Roosevelt elk are a spectacular part of the wildlife and scenery that make our district such a special place – but there needs to be safer ways for motorists and visitors to view them along Highway 101,” Congressman Jared Huffman (C-CA 2nd District) said in a statement. “This funding to construct walking trails and viewing platforms will not only improve safety for the Tribe and community in Crescent City, but it will spur economic development in this rural, disadvantaged area. I’m incredibly glad to have supported Elk Valley Rancheria in their request for funding and to see it come through.”

