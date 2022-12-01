Biden Administration Announces $135 Million to Relocate Tribes Affected by Climate Change

Tags

Details By Darren Thompson December 01, 2022

WASHINGTON— Yesterday, the Department of Interior (DOI) announced the launching of a new program for federally recognized tribes seeking to relocate as a result of climate change.

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland initially announced $135 million in funding at the 2022 White House Tribal Leaders Summit. The funds will assist 11 Tribes in advancing relocation efforts and adaption planning.

“As part of the federal government’s treaty and trust responsibility to protect Tribal sovereignty and revitalize tribal communities, we must safeguard Indian Country from the intensifying and unique impacts of climate change,” said Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland in a statement on Nov. 30. “Helping these communities move to safety on their homelands is one of the most important climate-related investments we could make in Indian Country.”

The Voluntary Community-Driven Relocation program is led by the DOI and will assist Tribal communities severely impacted by climate-related environmental threats. The funds have been allocated through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act, with additional support to be provided by the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) and the Denali Commission.

The investments announced yesterday will support two types of grants: relocation grants for severely impacted communities currently ready to implement relocation and manage retreat plans; and planning grants for communities that need additional planning support in evaluating climate threats and mitigation strategies.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

The DOI will provide $25 million each to the Quinault Indian Nation (Wash.), Newton Village (Alaska), and the Native Village of Napakiak (Alaska). The Interior announced that each community is at high risk of erosion, and Napakiak is predicted to lose most of its critical infrastructure by 2030. FEMA is awarding approximately $17.7 million to assist the three communities in their efforts to acquire, demolish and build new infrastructure out of harm’s way.

DOI also announced that eight additional communities will receive $5 million each to assist with further planning to prepare for relocation or increased climate resilience measures. According to the DOI, these communities face varied climate risks, including coastal and riverine erosion, permafrost degradation, wildfire, flooding, food insecurity, sea level rise, hurricane impacts, potential levee failure and drought. Planning grants of $5 million each are being awarded to the Native Village of Point Lay (Alaska); Huslia Village (Alaska); Native Village of Fort Yukon (Alaska); Native Village of Nelson Lagoon (Alaska); Havasupai Tribe (Arizona); Yurok Tribe (California); Chitimacha Tribe (Louisiana); and Passamaquoddy Indian Tribe (Maine).

A 2020 BIA study estimated that up to $5 billion will be needed over the next 50 years to address Tribal relocation infrastructure needs in response to climate change impacts. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides $466 million to the BIA over five years, including $216 million for climate resilience programs, provided as $43.2 million annually for five years. Of that funding, $130 million is for community relocation and $86 million is for Tribal climate resilience and adaptation projects.

More Stories Like This

You’re reading the first draft of history. November is Native American Heritage Month in the United States. We feel like every month — and every day — is a reason for celebrating Native Americans and our heritage. That’s what we try to do here at Native News Online, with stories each day that celebrate, inform and uplift American Indian and Alaska Native people. Over the past year or so, we have been especially busy with three important reporting projects that are having an impact across Indian Country: Indian Boarding Schools. We’ve reported and published more than 150 stories and special live stream video events to help shine a light on the dark era of boarding schools — and help create momentum for change. Native Health Desk. Launched in January, this reporting initiative was created to heighten awareness of Native American health inequities and spotlight pockets of progress in Indian Country. So far we’ve reported and published nearly 120 stories and launched a monthly health newsletter that reaches more than 23,000 readers. Native Bidaske. In March, we launched this live stream interview program to highlight the work of Native Americans who are making news and leading change in Indian Country. We have hosted guests from the federal government and Native rights advocates as well as Indigenous actors, comedians, journalists and models. We hope you will join us in celebrating Native American heritage and history this November and invite you to consider the old adage that “Journalism is the first draft of history.” If you appreciate the voice Native News Online gives to Native American people, we hope you will support our work with a donation so we can build our newsroom and continue to amplify Native voices and Native perspectives. Any contribution — big or small — helps us remain a force for change in Indian Country and continue telling the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked. Most often, our donors make a one-time gift of $20 or more, while many choose to make a recurring monthly donation of $5 or $10. Whatever you can do, it helps fund our Indigenous-led newsroom and our ability to cover Native news. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter