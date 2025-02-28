Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz Proclaims 3rd Grade Day at Request of Naytahwaush 3rd Grader

Details By Native News Online Staff February 28, 2025

Karen Wadena, a 3rd-grade student at Naytahwaush Community Charter School, dared to dream big—she asked Governor Tim Walz to officially proclaim March 3rd as 3rd Grade Day in Minnesota.

Karen’s inspiration struck in January when she watched the 4th graders at her school celebrate National 4th Grade Day. The idea immediately sparked in her mind: “Woah, can we have a National 3rd Grade Day?”

That same day, Karen shared her idea with Desiree Reine, an educational consultant with DREAM Consulting. Reine encouraged her to think about how she could make it happen. Karen decided to write a letter to the editor of the Minneapolis Star Tribune, hoping to catch the governor’s attention. With Reine’s help, Karen dictated her letter, and together they sent it off.

On February 3, 2025, Karen’s letter was published in the Star Tribune. Just weeks later, on February 24, she and Reine received an email from the Governor’s Office—Governor Walz had issued an official proclamation recognizing March 3rd as 3rd Grade Day in Minnesota.

About Karen’s accomplishment, Trista Ayers, Assistant Director of Education for the White Earth Nation, states, “I

love it when our officials respond to our kiddos - I think it builds their confidence and their belief that they have a

voice that can truly make a difference.” Reine echoes Ayer’s sentiment and adds, “When a student

Naytahwaush Community Charter School, located on the White Earth Nation in Naytahwaush, Minnesota, is now home to a student who turned her dream into a statewide celebration.

