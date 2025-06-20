Zuni Youth Enrichment Project Kicks Off Year Two of Trail Crew Program

Details By Zuni Youth Enrichment Project June 20, 2025

The Zuni Youth Enrichment Project announced today that it has launched the second year of its seasonal ZYEP Trail Crew initiative, building on the success of last summer’s pilot program. With continued support from the Outdoor Equity Fund Trails+ grant, the 2025 Trail Crew is hard at work on new infrastructure projects to improve community trail access and sustainability in the Pueblo of Zuni.

This summer’s Trail Crew includes three local youth: Gregory Baca III, 19, currently studying carpentry at UNM-Gallup; Ricky Siow, 18, a rising senior at Ramah High School; and Jerron Booqua, 17, a junior at Zuni High School who also plays football and works as a cattle rancher.

Under the guidance of Thomas Zunie, ZYEP’s facilities and built environment coordinator, the crew began work on June 10. They will continue through July 24, with shifts on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The crew’s primary projects this season include developing parking areas at the Wolf Trail and Bear/Cougar Trail, two of the most popular spots in Zuni’s extensive community trail system. The new lots will be constructed using recycled concrete.

“The Wolf Trail parking lot is 70 feet long by 32 feet wide, and it will require 36 tons of material,” Zunie said. “Most of it will be spread by the crew. We also will relocate the trailhead signage, placing it next to the existing bench and trash can so it’s more convenient for trail users.

“We will need 48 tons of material to develop the Bear/Cougar Trail parking lot, which is 60 feet long by 48 feet wide,” he continued. “The Cottonwood Trail also might receive a new parking lot, but we’re waiting for official word from tribal programs and the Bureau of Indian Affairs office.”

The ZYEP team has a few smaller projects in the works as well. They plan to place mile markers along the Cottonwood Trail, add a pass-through gate in that area, and provide signage that reminds visitors to stay on trail and refrain from littering.

The Trail Crew program is proving to be a valuable one in Zuni. In addition to improving vital trail segments, last year’s inaugural crew gave participants hands-on training in equipment use, trail maintenance techniques and environmental stewardship. This year’s program builds on that foundation, giving local youth paid employment, real-world experience and a meaningful way to give back to their community.

ZYEP and the Zuni Health & Wellness Coalition collaborated to establish the community trail system in 2014. The network, which is celebrating its 11th anniversary this year, now comprises more than 60 miles of trails. Eleven distinct routes connect to most residential neighborhoods, allowing thousands of pueblo residents to enjoy them safely.