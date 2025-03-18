Zuni Youth Attend Unity Conference in Phoenix with Zuni Youth Enrichment Project

Details By Zuni Youth Enrichment Project March 18, 2025

ZUNI, NM — Last month, the Zuni Youth Enrichment Project took five members of its ZYEP Youth Advisory Council to the United National Indian Tribal Youth Midyear Conference in Phoenix, Arizona. On Feb. 7-9, the conference drew more than 700 indigenous youth, leaders and advisors from across the country for three days of professional leadership development, highlighting community service and advocacy for indigenous communities.

Youth Development Coordinator Kiara “Kiki” Zunie and Food Sovereignty Leader Zachary James led the trip for ZYEP, which was made possible with support from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). Participating youth advisory council members, ages 16-24, included Ryann Cornelius, Kalil Edaakie, Keely Bobelu, Jasmine Bradley and Raymond Homer.

“It was our first time joining a Unity midyear conference,” Zunie said. “We felt it was important to expose our youth leaders to different organizations and programs that are doing similar work in their indigenous communities, so we started working on a proposal to attend the conference last November. That same month, we inducted a new cohort of young people into our ZYEP Youth Advisory Council program.”

“We’d always heard about the Unity conference, so this was really exciting for us,” James added. “We were looking forward to connecting with other tribes and youth projects, especially ones with similar programs like food sovereignty.”

The focus for the 2025 conference’s curriculum was digital storytelling, and the action-packed agenda included developmental activities, networking events and immersive experiences centered on cultural and language preservation, indigenous perspectives and community representation. At every turn, youth had opportunities to build and strengthen their communication and leadership skills.

On the first day, the group attended a general assembly with presenters, Unity council members and youth advocates. Actor Kusem Goodwind of the Coeur d’Alene Tribe, well known for his work in the Netflix film “Rezball,” gave the keynote speech.

“It was really nice to meet other tribes from across the Southwest and the nation, connecting with new friends and reconnecting with old ones,” Cornelius said. “The networking was the biggest highlight for me.”

After the general assembly, the youth split into five groups to engage in conversations about digital storytelling and begin work on graphics or short films that would address one of 10 major challenges faced by Native youth: substance abuse, suicide, school dropout rates, Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives (MMIR), single-parent households, bullying/gossiping, lack of cultural identity, unhealthy relationships, blood quantum, connecting with positive role models, and climate change.

“I was in a breakout session with Ray, and we ended up being the leaders of our session,” Kalil Edaakie said. “It was cool to learn about digital storytelling, and how to share our stories in an engaging way that would capture the attention of a Gen Z audience. We learned a lot from the younger kids. They were so open and confident, and that inspired me to be the same way. ”

“I was in the substance abuse group, and we learned filming and editing skills,” Bradley said. “It was challenging, but our social media campaign turned out pretty well.”

Experiences like this are vital for Zuni youth, according to Tahlia Natachu-Eriacho, ZYEP’s executive director. She participated in youth councils and ZYEP programs as a teen and understands the impact they can have.

“It’s a powerful thing for a young person to realize that others are listening to what they have to say, their opinion matters, and they have the ability to make a contribution,” Natachu-Eriacho explained. “The more we can foster these positive, impactful experiences, the more our youth will lean into advocacy and community service.

“I am so grateful to Kiki and Zach for making this happen for the youth advisory council,” she continued. “Kiki made everything happen, and Zach really stepped up to help her and to make this trip a great experience. They are both doing such a wonderful job supporting our young adults.”

For her part, Zunie said she is looking forward to the ZYEP Youth Advisory Council’s next steps. The council meets monthly, and its members are dedicated to serving as advocates for all Zuni youth — bringing awareness to important issues, providing insight, building bridges with other leadership groups, and taking the initiative to facilitate youth and family activities.

They also will continue to strengthen their own leadership and communication skills. Zunie said she and the ZYEP team will continue to plan events and projects that empower these young adults to dream big.

“Youth leadership is a catalyst for sustainable programming, as their voices and actions influence our direction,” Zunie said. “This group of young leaders already has been influential in our Rooted in Healthy Traditions after-school program, taking initiative and using their voices. Through their roles as RHT mentors, they learned so much what challenges our children face here in Zuni. They’re all amazing. I feel incredibly grateful to advise this group as they continue to develop our youth advisory council.”

Bobelu said she is looking forward to helping create engaging activities and positive, safe environments for Zuni youth that encourage them to be themselves. Edaakie agreed, observing that kids need to be able to explore activities and interests that they might not otherwise have access to.

“We’re all capable of creating change,” Cornelius said. “We can mentor youth and building community in different ways, letting them know that ZYEP is here for them. That encourages me.”

Homer is excited as well. He noted, “I’ve always wanted to do something like this!”

Zunie expressed her gratitude to both Unity and the ZYEP administration for giving Zuni youth such enriching opportunities to grow and learn. James said he was thrilled to be part of the Unity conference as an advisor, watching the young people connect with their peers from other Native tribes.

“This experience was so important because it allowed them to get out of Zuni, build strong bonds and represent the resilience of the Zuni people,” he said. “Going forward, I am excited to see the accomplishments each member will achieve and see how they grow as individuals.”

“This has furthered their desire to provide support in every way possible,” Zunie added. “They are bound to make positive differences on their own and together.”

To learn more about the Zuni Youth Enrichment Project and its programs, and for information about making donations, partnering with ZYEP, and volunteering, call (505) 782-8000 or visit zyep.org . And, to stay up to date on the latest news and events, follow the nonprofit youth organization on Facebook (/zuniyouthenrichmentproject), Instagram (@zuniyouthenrichmentproject), YouTube (/ZuniYouth), and TikTok (/zyep09)