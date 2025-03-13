With the Passing of Rep. Raúl Grijalva, Indian Country Loses a Champion in Congress

Tags

Details By Levi Rickert March 13, 2025

Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva (D-AZ) died on Thursday morning from complications of his cancer treatments. His congressional office released a statement on Thursday announcing his death. During his time in Congress, he rose to be one of the strongest defenders of Native American issues in the U.S. House of Representatives. Rep. Grijalva was 77.

Grijalva represented Arizona’s 7th congressional district, which extended from Tucson to the suburbs of Phoenix. First elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2002, he went on to serve 11 full terms.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

Grijalva served as the Chair of the House Natural Resources Committee, a committee that deals with many Native American issues, from January 2019 to January 2023 (two congressional terms). He ceded his position when Republicans took control of the House after the 2022 midterm elections, transitioning to the ranking member role.

Grijalva championed Indigenous rights, introducing the Repealing Existing Substandard Provisions Encouraging Conciliation with Tribes Act (RESPECT Act) to require federal consultation with tribal governments on matters impacting their communities. He strongly opposed land exchanges that endangered sacred sites, notably fighting against the proposed Resolution Copper mine at Oak Flat to safeguard these lands for future generations.

In his remarks at the designation of the Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni – Ancestral Footprints of the Grand Canyon National Monument on August 8, 2023, he said: "That the ancestral lands are not forgotten fantasies—that reality's right across us. And that the role of Indigenous peoples and the tribes will be of significance—not window dressing."

His advocacy extended to improving healthcare, education, and economic opportunities for Native communities. By working to codify the tribal consultation process, Grijalva reinforced his commitment to tribal sovereignty and ensuring Indigenous voices played a central role in federal decision-making.

Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren said in a text to Native News Online:

“Congressman Grijalva was an incredible champion for Indian Country, always standing up for tribal sovereignty, economic development, and the rights of Indigenous people. He was a true ally and advocate, always welcoming, always willing to listen, and always ready to take action on issues that mattered to our communities.

I extend my deepest gratitude to him and his family for sharing such an extraordinary leader with us. His dedication to Arizona and Indian Country leaves a lasting legacy that will not be forgotten. We honor his life, his service, and his unwavering commitment to justice and progress for tribal nations.”

Former Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland (Laguna Pueblo), who served in the House of Representatives for two terms representing New Mexico’s first congressional district before becoming Interior Secretary, said in a statement that Grijalva was a mentor to her. She served as chair of the House Subcommittee on National Parks, Forests, and Public Lands, under then-chair of the House Natural Resources Committee Grijalva.

“Mr. Grijalva was one of my mentors and a compassionate leader. He was unwavering in his work to protect our air, land and water, and a powerful advocate for Tribal communities everywhere. I will miss his keen sense of humor and astute way of ‘telling it like it is’. My heart goes out to his loved ones, friends, and our fellow colleagues who served alongside him,” said Haaland.

Haaland Grijalva was a staunch advocate of Haaland when she was in consideration for the Secretary of the Interior post and during her time at the Department of the Interior, they worked side by side to protect lands surrounding the Grand Canyon, increase infrastructure funding, and secure future water resources for drought stricken states.

Former Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez appreciated the support Grijalva gave the Navajo Nation.

Nez said in a statement:

“The congressman and his staff were key partners in helping my administration secure the funding and resources needed to respond to the pandemic and for securing public land protections in the Grand Canyon. Grijalva was always a strong ally to the Navajo Nation and Indian Country.

He served as a true public servant for the people of his district and of Arizona. May his legacy live on through the impacts of his public service and the countless people he touched along the way.

My family and I will be praying for his family, friends, and his staff through these difficult times.”

In a statement Thursday, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., called Grijalva a "progressive warrior who always fought for the least, the lost and the left behind” and said the "Congress, Caucus and country lost a giant" who had fought for the environment and against climate change.

More Stories Like This

Can we take a minute to talk about tribal sovereignty? Our mission draws from the warrior spirit that has sustained Indigenous peoples for generations — the same spirit that drives us to stand guard over tribal rights through relentless investigation and fearless reporting. Sovereignty isn't just a concept – it's the foundation of Native nations' right to govern, protect our lands, and preserve our cultures. Every story we publish strengthens tribal sovereignty. Unlike mainstream media, we center Indigenous voices and report directly from Native communities. When we cover land rights, water protection, or tribal governance, we're not just sharing news – we're documenting our living history and defending our future. Our journalism is powered by readers, not shareholders. If you believe in the importance of Native-led media in protecting tribal sovereignty, consider supporting our work today. Double Your Impact Today Free Newsletter