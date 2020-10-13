Currents

With Six More Covid-19 Deaths on Navajo Nation, Death Toll at 571

Details By Native News Online Staff October 13, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — There were six more deaths reported on Monday by the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service. The death toll now stands at 571.

There were 30 new COVID-19 positive cases reported. Reports indicate that 7,343 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, and 112,648 COVID-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases is now 10,728, including two additional cases that was previously unreported due to delayed reporting.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 2,467

Crownpoint Service Unit: 947

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 1,107

Gallup Service Unit: 1,704

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,353

Shiprock Service Unit: 1,637

Tuba City Service Unit: 1,009

Winslow Service Unit: 496

* Eight residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

The Navajo Nation will finalize another Public Health Emergency Order this week to issue a 56-hour weekend lockdown beginning on Friday, Oct. 16 at 9:00 p.m. (MDT) until Monday, Oct. 19 at 5:00 a.m. (MDT). The daily curfew will also be extended from 9:00 p.m. (MDT) to 5:00 a.m. (MDT) during weekdays.

On Monday, the state of New Mexico reported 389 new cases of COVID-19, the state of Arizona reported 475 new cases, and Utah reported 988.

"The public health experts and the Navajo people know how to reduce the number of COVID-19 cases and they know what increases those numbers as well, but it comes down to the choices we as individuals make on a daily basis – to have a family gathering or not, to wear a mask in public or not, to travel of stay home. These are decisions that each of us has to make, but making the right choice can save your life and your loved ones. Please be strong, pray for yourselves, and remember our ancestors who sacrificed for us to be here now. Please stay home as much as possible, wear a mask in public, practice social distancing, wash your hands often, and avoid large gatherings," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.

On Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 10:00 a.m. (MDT), President Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer will host an online town hall on the Nez-Lizer Facebook page to provide updates on COVID-19. Updates on the 2020 Census will also be provided during the town hall.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of COVID-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's COVID-19 website: https://www.google.com/url?q=http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19&source=gmail&ust=1602678919960000&usg=AFQjCNG9_rJVz19osRXE5vm2b9dWZdDRrQ">http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. For COVID-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

Support Independent Indigenous Journalism Native News Online is an independent, Indigenous-led newsroom with a crucial mission: We want to change the narrative about Indian Country. We do this by producing intelligent, fact-based journalism that tells the full story from all corners of Indian Country. We pride ourselves on covering the tribes you may have never heard of before and by respecting and listening to the communities we serve through our reporting. As newsrooms across the country continue to shrink, coverage of Indian Country is more important than ever, and we are committed to filling this ever-present hole in journalism.



Because we believe everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities, the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. But we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Native News Online so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount, big or small, gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Support Native News Online Subscribe to the daily newsletter

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff