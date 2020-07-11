Currents

With COVID-19 Cases Over 8,000 Death Toll Nears 400 on Navajo Nation

Published July 11, 2020

5,781 recoveries, 56 new cases, and 10 more deaths related to COVID-19 reported as 57-weekend lockdown takes effect

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Friday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 56 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and 10 more deaths. The total number of deaths has reached 396 as of Friday.

Reports from all 12 health care facilities on and near the Navajo Nation indicate that approximately 5,781 individuals have recovered from COVID-19. 62,665 people have been tested for COVID-19. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation is 8,098.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 2,023

Crownpoint Service Unit: 698

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 513

Gallup Service Unit: 1,344

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,150

Shiprock Service Unit: 1,299

Tuba City Service Unit: 741

Winslow Service Unit: 326

* Four residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

The Navajo Nation’s 57-hour weekend lockdown began on Friday, July 10 at 8:00 p.m. until Monday, July 13 at 5:00 a.m. All businesses on the Navajo Nation are also required to close for the lockdown to help prevent travel among residents and visitors.

"The Navajo Nation has over 200 police officers to cover over 27,000 square-miles, so we need to hold ourselves and our family members accountable for complying with the 57-hour weekend lockdown. COVID-19 is a very serious health issue. The number of COVID-19 cases on the Navajo Nation is flattening, but areas around our Nation are increasing so you’re putting yourself and your family at risk if you choose to leave during the weekend lockdown. We’ll see the results of the Fourth of July weekend in the coming days. We have too many of our own Navajo people in hospitals, in ICU’s, and on ventilators fighting for their lives. We don’t want any more of our people to contract the coronavirus and that’s why we implement safety measures requiring masks to be worn in public, daily curfews, and the weekend lockdowns. When we stay home, we isolate the virus and we help to save lives," President Nez said on Friday.

The Navajo Nation’s Stay at Home Order remains in effect requiring all individuals on the Navajo Nation to stay at home and strictly limit movement, and limit public contact with others. Individuals may leave their place of residence only for emergencies or to perform "Essential Activities.” All residents are also required to avoid close contact with people who are sick, wash your hands for 20 seconds often, avoid touching high-touch surfaces, wear a mask, clean and disinfect your home, avoid public gatherings, and avoid non-essential travel.

