Who Makes the Best Frybread, According to Indian Country

Details By Neely Bardwell July 12, 2023

This week, we asked Native News Online social media followers the age-old question: Who makes the best frybread in Indian Country?

The following answers have been published as written.

So the admins got up this morning and thought, "hey, let's start a fight."

– Dawn Bridson

The ones made by Grandmas and Aunties

– Vickie Duke Allen

Navajo bread has always been my favorite!

– Tiffany Hodge

Any frybread cooked over an open fire! Love that smoky taste!

– Therese Mathews

NOT CAUCASIAN YEAST BREAD. 🤩

Good ol traditional baking powder. Only the blessed natives can ace a good soft tasty recipe!

– Tana Morgan-Robinson

The one with heart and soul put into it!

– Barb Mike

San Carlos Apache with a dash of Pima (O’odham) and sprinkle of Paiute Shoshone!

– Gabriel Rivers

Kainai Blood women make the best fry bread

– Cameron Crowchild

Zotigh/Wolf frybread from Lawton, OK is THEE best frybread in Indian Country.

– Asani Charles

This is a trick question. Everyone's grandma makes the best frybread

– YDL Cristoll

Choctaw fry bread, esp being sold this week at the Choctaw Indian Fair in Mississippi!

– Roger DeWayne

White Earth Rez has the best frybread

– Bee

Your GF makes the best frisbees

– Avery Miles

Bannock for the win!

– Karen Snake

My sister's! They are the best break makers! I love eating more than 1 piece each time I see those fluffy fistful of all her works! Lela Waste!!!

– Michelle Waters

The stuff that my wife makes.

– Brad Snyder

Ojibewas got the best

– Redd Mann Good

GG’s grubs has the best frybread

– Amanda Loonsfoot

Meskwaki frybread

– Dara L Jefferson

Isn’t any answer wrong if it isn’t the mom in Smoke Signals?

– Ned Johnson

If the dough is kneaded 'N flapped, and fried by Indigenous hands it's all good stuff

– Yazzie Roach

