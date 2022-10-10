What Some of Our Team Members Are Saying About Indigenous Peoples Day

Details By Native News Online Staff October 10, 2022

As we celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day, we asked some of our staff at Native News Online and Tribal Business News to reflect on what the day means to them.

Darren Thompson (Lac du Flambeau Tribe of Chippewa Indians)

Indigenous Peoples Day is an awakening to the truths our people have advocated for decades. It’s an honest solution to correct a false narrative of white supremacy that dehumanizes the voices of Indigenous peoples that is supported by Tribes, organizations, educators, jurisdictions, and governments.

Kristen Lilya (Bois Forte Band of Chippewa)

Growing up, I was always confused about the Columbus Day “Holiday.” I had questions like: Why is there a holiday for such a bad man? If he did these things, why do people look up to him? As I grew older, conversations arose about the topic with roommates, bosses, and coworkers, and no one really understood how I felt about the day. Our country has come a long way in just my lifetime, and for that, I feel proud to be a Native American in 2022.

Chez Oxendine (Lumbee Tribe)

Indigenous People’s Day reminds me both how far we’ve come as Native folks and how far we’ve left to go. I find myself grateful for a day that acknowledges and honors the Native people still here, while at the same time grimacing every time I see “Columbus Day” stubbornly emblazoned across a small town paper’s front page.

Native people find themselves in the national spotlight on issues like farming and climate change, in many cases leading the charge — but in others, we are categorized as “other,” not considered important enough to merit our own data point.

To me, Indigenous People’s Day is a start — it’s a good start and a day to acknowledge one another and be grateful for our successes — but it’s just a start. The work of reminding the world we’re still here remains important all year-'round.

