Weekend Covid-19 Vaccinations Underway on Navajo Nation

Details By Native News Online Staff January 30, 2021

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Navajo elders received the Covid-19 vaccination on the Navajo Nation on Saturday. The Navajo Nation decided to step up the vaccinations be including weekends.

On Sunday, Jan. 31, beginning at 9:00 a.m. (MST), Tséhootsooí Medical Center in Fort Defiance, Arizona will hold a drive-thru Covid-19 vaccine event for individuals 55 years and older with a medical record established at Tséhootsooí Medical Center and who live within the Fort Defiance Service Unit. 1,000 doses will be available on a first come, first serve basis. If you plan to receive the vaccine, please bring your ID and plan to arrive early. Long waiting times are anticipated so please bring snacks, water, and other necessary items. All vaccinations are voluntary. Please call (928) 729-3435 for more information or if you have questions regarding this vaccine event.

“It’s very uplifting to see many of our people, including many elders, receiving the Covid-19 vaccine. For nearly one year now, we’ve had an uphill battle against this virus. To see the smiles on the faces of our elders as they receive the vaccine inspires hope and reminds us all of the resilience of our Navajo people. We are overcoming Covid-19, but it is taking time and we all have to do our part to reduce the spread of the virus," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.

On Saturday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 135 new Covid-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and three more deaths. The total number of deaths is now 1,014 as of Saturday. Reports indicate that 14,374 individuals have recovered from Covid-19, and 231,739 Covid-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive Covid-19 cases is now 28,217, including seven delayed reported cases.

Navajo Nation Covid-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 5,182

Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,759

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 3,246

Gallup Service Unit: 4,458

Kayenta Service Unit: 2,547

Shiprock Service Unit: 4,851

Tuba City Service Unit: 3,361

Winslow Service Unit: 1,796

* 17 residences with Covid-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Saturday, the state of Arizona reported 5,119 new cases, Utah reported 1,468, and New Mexico reported 752 new cases. With the 57-hour weekend lockdown lifted, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez visited the Gallup Indian Medical Center’s vaccine site at the UNM-Gallup campus in Gallup, N.M. on Saturday, as health care workers offered approximately 800 doses of the Covid-19 vaccines to residents that live within the Gallup Service Unit.

"Please adhere to the daily curfew from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. each day. This is not the time to travel or to hold family gatherings. Keep fighting Covid-19 and don’t let your guard up. Stay home as much as possible, wear a mask or even two masks in public, avoid crowds, practice social distancing, and wash your hands often,” Nez said.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of Covid-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's Covid-19 website: https://www.google.com/url?q=http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19&source=gmail&ust=1612151265021000&usg=AFQjCNFbbr0RtchdUcHpd_JQ8Rq1J-_e3g">http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/Covid-19. For Covid-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff