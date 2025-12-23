Tribal Broadband to Get $6.5M Boost as NTIA Plans Consultations

Details By Native News Online Staff December 23, 2025

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration said it is recommending nine applications totaling about $6.5 million for awards under the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program to expand internet access in Tribal communities nationwide.

The Equitable Distribution awards are intended to accelerate broadband deployment and adoption in Indian Country, the agency said, consistent with the program’s authorizing legislation.

“NTIA remains committed to maximizing the impact of our Tribal funding by streamlining programs, reducing red tape, and empowering Tribes to pursue solutions that fit their needs,” said Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Communications and Information and NTIA Administrator Arielle Roth. “Today’s awards are part of our broader effort to ensure universal connectivity across Indian Country.”

NTIA also announced it will hold Tribal consultations on Jan. 13 and Jan. 20, 2026. The sessions will allow Tribal leaders to engage directly with the agency as it prepares to restructure its Tribal broadband programs, with the goal of aligning future funding with Tribal priorities.

The agency said in November that it is pursuing reforms to improve the efficiency and flexibility of its Tribal broadband efforts. Planned changes would streamline the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program and the Native entity set-aside under the Digital Equity Act through a new Notice of Funding Opportunity.

More information on the program and the consultation sessions is available on NTIA’s BroadbandUSA website.

