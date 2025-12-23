Pokagon Potawatomi Band, Four Winds Casinos Donate 1,000 Christmas Food Boxes

Details By Native News Online Staff December 23, 2025

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians of Michigan and Indiana and its Four Winds Casinos announced a donation of 1,000 Christmas food boxes to individuals and families in need.

Each food box includes a ham, fresh potatoes, butternut squash, green beans, mushroom soup, French fried onions, evaporated milk and a pumpkin cake roll.

The food boxes will be distributed through several community organizations. Four Winds Casinos team members were at the Food Bank of Northern Indiana, 702 Chapin St. in South Bend, Indiana, at 10 a.m. Eastern on Wednesday to distribute 200 boxes.

Additional recipient organizations include Decatur Human Services in Decatur; Marcellus Community Food Pantry in Marcellus; Cooperating Ministries/Methodist Church in Hartford; Caring Connection in Benton Harbor; Lawrence United Methodist Church in Lawrence; and Pokagon Band of Potawatomi citizens.

“The Pokagon Band and its Four Winds Casinos are proud of our continued long-term commitment of charitable giving to organizations and causes that support the needs of the communities in which we reside,” said Matthew Wesaw, tribal council chairman of the Pokagon Band. “Tackling food insecurity has remained a key priority as the Christmas holiday should be a time for joy and celebration, not a source of anxiety and stress. We hope this annual contribution makes a difference to the recipients and serves as inspiration for others to emulate.”

Mary Smith, president and chief executive officer of Four Winds Casinos, said the holiday meal program has grown significantly over the past decade.

“Since the start of our holiday meal program 10 years ago, we have delivered more than 20,000 meals to individuals and families struggling to put food on the table for Thanksgiving and Christmas,” Smith said. “We are thankful for the generosity of the Pokagon Band Tribal Council as well as the partnership with all of the organizations we have worked with over the years to deliver the meals to those in need.”

