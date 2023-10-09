We Asked Our Readers What Indigenous Peoples’ Day Means to Them. Here’s What They Said.

Details By Native News Online Staff October 09, 2023

Indigenous People’s Day, celebrated in communities around the United States today, holds a wealth of meaning. For some, it is a day to celebrate the resilience of Native peoples; for others, it is a small step forward to reconciliation for the harms wrought by colonialism.

Last week, we asked our social media followers to tell us what Indigenous People’s Day means to them. Here’s what they had to say.

The following answers have been published as originally written.

Rayvin Carlson

We deserve more than just one day. We deserve the entire year and that’s what we get. Every single day we are still here and thriving and that’s what this day means. To show the rest of the world that wanted us dead so badly they didn’t win. This day reminds them they will never win. We are here and stronger than ever. Honoring our ancestors that came before us, those who thought they’d be their last generations.

Sharon Bradshaw Corn

Time to honor the sacrifices made by those before us

Irvin Morris

Every day is Indigenous People’s Day. Every time that the sun rises and we are still here, is cause for celebration.

Ethan Thompson

It is a day of peace and acknowledgement of myself and people like me, of indigenous blood and Tribal Nations. I love Indigenous Peoples Day.

Berni SantaMaria

No celebration is complete without returning our lands! and for federal government/Congress to abide by all treaties and agreements made in the past hundreds of years!

Ravens Dotter

It means society as a whole has taken a baby step toward acknowledging the first people of our land.

EJ Forum

That the climate solutions people note as novel and innovative are rooted in the Indigenous knowledge and practices that were for centuries.

Richard E Giovanelli

Doesn’t get anywhere near the celebration and attention it deserves

Bales Marie

I love it! I think it’s our most celebrated time that bring awareness and allows Allies to join in and help acknowledge Indigenous Peoples existence and efforts. I have did a big part by bringing it to my Louisiana governor’s attention back in 2019 and marketed it and so our Indigenous community has definitely stepped up since then. It’s time for our voices to be heard and this is an occasion to do so.

Ric Ghahate

I celebrate 365 24 7 for 64 year

