WATCH: Native Bidaské With Hopi/Navajo Runner Hosava Kretzmann

Details By Native News Online Staff March 29, 2023

On the most recent episode of Native Bidaské (Spotlight), Native News Online Publisher and Editor Levi Rickert welcomed Hopi/Navajo Runner Hosava Kretzmann.

In his first full marathon run ever, on March 19 at the Los Angeles Marathon, Kretzmann was the first American and overall sixth person to cross the finish line. The 28-year-old finished the 26.2-mile race in a time of 2:19:55.

Kretzman, an evaluation associate in the office of the vice president for research at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, Az., told Ricket that he wanted to try running a marathon as a personal challenge.

"I wanted to see out it feels," Kretzman said. "I could push through all of the pain and discomfort and see if I could qualify for the Olympic Trials."

Kretzman spoke about how it felt when race officials told him he was the first American across the finish line./

