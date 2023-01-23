WATCH: Indigenous Food Chef Crystal Wahpepah on Native Bidask

Details By Native News Online Staff January 23, 2023

Indigenous Food Chef Crystal Wahpepah (Kickapoo) joined Native News Online Publisher Levi Rickert on last week's Native Bidaské (Spotlight).



Wahpepah is the owner and head chef of her Oakland, Calif. restaurant, Wahpepah's Kitchen. The restaurant's thrilling menu features innovative Indigenous dishes that serve to delight diners, reclaim Native food sovereignty and spread education about Indigenous foodways.

Wahpepah was a semi-finalist for the 2022 James Beard Awards in the emerging chefs' category. The awards — one of the highest honors in the food industry — recognize exceptional talent and achievement in the culinary arts.

As well she was the first-ever Native American to appear on the hit Food Network competition show "Chopped" in 2012, an experience that propelled her into the national spotlight.

Wahpepa talked with Rickert about the Native foodways movement, how Indigenous food impacts health and creating more pathways for Native American chefs.

Watch the full interview below or on YouTube.

Native Bidaské is produced by Native News Online weekly and streamed on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube every Friday at 12 noon - Eastern Time.

