Washington NFL Team Set to Retire Racist Name on Monday

Published July 12, 2020

WASHINGTON — The Washington National Football League (NFL) franchise is set to retire the racist Redsk*ns name on Monday, the Washington Post reported late Sunday night.

The announcement is expected on Monday morning, three people with knowledge of the situation told the Washington Post.

"The team is not expected to reveal a new name until a later date," the Washington Post reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated on Monday after the team's announcement.

About The Author Author: Levi Rickert Levi Rickert (Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation) is the founder, publisher and editor of Native News Online. He can be reached at [email protected]