Breaking News
Published July 12, 2020
WASHINGTON — The Washington National Football League (NFL) franchise is set to retire the racist Redsk*ns name on Monday, the Washington Post reported late Sunday night.
The announcement is expected on Monday morning, three people with knowledge of the situation told the Washington Post.
"The team is not expected to reveal a new name until a later date," the Washington Post reported.
This is a developing story and will be updated on Monday after the team's announcement.