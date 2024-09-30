Vice Presidential Candidates to Debate in New York City

Details By Marlon WhiteEagle September 30, 2024

Native Vote 2024. Vice Presidential candidates, Sen. J.D. Vance (D-OH) and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (D), will meet for the first and only, 90-minute debate between the two on Tuesday, October 1, 2024.

The debate is hosted by CBS at the CBS Broadcast Center, on the West Side of Manhattan, and will be moderated by CBS Evening News anchor Nora O’Donnell and Face the Nation’s Margaret Brennan. It’s the first time either have moderated a presidential or vice-presidential debate.

The debate will air at 9 pm - EDT on CBS, CBS News 24/7, streaming on Paramount, and on all cable news channels. There will be two 4-minute commercial breaks during the debate, which will not have a live audience.

Unlike the Sept. 10 presidential debate, the microphones will stay on during the debate, but CBS reserves the right to turn them off.

Other than that, the rules are pretty much the same. Vance won the Sept. 26 virtual coin toss and elected to give the final 2-minute closing remarks, like former President Trump did during his debate.

Each candidate will be given 2 minutes to answer a question, the other candidate will be given 2 minutes for a response, then another 1-minute rebuttal time per question.

CBS is not to give their questions to neither the candidates nor their campaigns prior to the debate. No pre-written notes are allowed.

Nearly two months ago, Trump spoke at the National Association of Black Journalists convention, where he said, “the choice of a vice president makes no difference,” on a bid to the White House.

But this year’s presidential election is so tight, that many pundits and voters are paying close attention to the performance of these two candidates.

Just like the presidential debate, the vice-presidential debate is an opportunity for both campaigns to highlight their policy positions, make their cases, and introduce themselves to American voters.

In a New York Times/Siena College poll, Gov. Walz is viewed more favorably than Sen. Vance by 44 percent of likely voters in midwestern states of Ohio, Michigan, and Wisconsin. Walz is viewed unfavorably by 41 percent of voters in those same states.

Vance is viewed favorably by 42 percent, while 48 percent of voters view Vance unfavorably in those states.

Both candidates are said to appeal to working class voters. Walz is described as having “Minnesota dad vibes,” while Vance’s rural roots are written about in his book, “Hillbilly Elegy.”

Debate prep for Walz includes Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg standing in place of Vance, while Vance works with Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN) in place of Walz.

Walz is a two-term governor, who garnered passage of clean energy mandates, universal free school lunch, family/medical leave, and abortion protection in Minnesota.

Vance has separated from Republican leadership on key issues like abortion, immigration, election integrity. He was once a “Never Trump” Republican and has since converted to a Trump loyalist.

The Washington Post recently, within the last few days, obtained a Twitter direct message from Feb. 2020, where Vance wrote, “Trump has just so thoroughly failed to deliver,” on his economic agenda.

Pundits and voters alike will be watching for criticisms both candidates may confront during the debate. Vance could face couch jokes, criticisms over saying the country is run by “childless cat ladies,” and that legally Haitian immigrants in Ohio are “eating pets.”

Walz has been criticized for his handling of riots after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and saying he used weapons “in war,” when he never saw combat action, during a speaking event.

CBS, as well as many other news organizations, will be fact checking statements made during the debate. Native News Online will be hosting a post-debate discussion on YouTube and Facebook, with a fact-checking segment.

Vice President Kamala Harris has challenged former President Trump to a second presidential debate to be hosted by CNN on Oct. 23, but Trump has not accepted it, because it’s “too late.”

This vice-presidential debate could be the deciding factor for voters, if no other debates are scheduled.

Tune in to Native News Online’s post-debate discussion at 10:30 pm - EDT tomorrow night.