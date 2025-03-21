USPS Celebrates Native American Culture with Powwow Stamps

Details By Native News Online Staff March 21, 2025

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) will host a first-day-of-issue ceremony for the Powwows: Celebrating Native American Culture stamps at the annual Gathering of Nations Powwow at the Tingley Coliseum/Expo New Mexico in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Friday, April 25, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. - MDT.

The four powwow-themed stamps highlight original paintings by Cochiti Pueblo artist Mateo Romero, who photographed dancers in their traditional attire before painting over the images. The featured dances include the Women's Traditional Dance, Crow Hop Dance, Men's Hoop Dance, and Women's Fancy Shawl Dance.

Designed by USPS art director Antonio Alcalá, these stamps will always hold the value of the current First-Class Mail one-ounce rate.

Powwows are vibrant gatherings where Indigenous communities come together to celebrate their heritage through dance, prayer, music, and art. The largest of these events is the annual Gathering of Nations in Albuquerque, New Mexico, which attracts over 100,000 attendees.

These ceremonies begin with a grand entry parade featuring Native veterans, tribal elders, dancers, and musicians. Beyond traditional and competitive dancing, key events include singing, pageantry, honoring ancestors, showcasing arts and crafts, and offering giveaways or donations to those in need.

