US Senate to Hear Arguments for Establishing a Commission on Federal Indian Boarding School Policies

Details By Native News Online Staff July 23, 2024

On Wednesday, July 24 at 6:30 p.m. ET, U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawaiʻi), chairman of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, and U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), vice chairman of the Committee, will lead a group of Members in the Senate to speak on S.1723, Truth and Healing Commission on Indian Boarding School Policies Act.

The legislation, introduced by U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Murkowski, and Schatz would establish a federal commission to investigate, document, and acknowledge past injustices due to the federal government's former Indian Boarding School policies.

Event Details:

WHAT:

Schatz and Murkowski to lead Senate floor block.

WHO:

U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i)

U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska)

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.)

U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.)

U.S. Senator Edward Markey (D-Mass.)

WHEN:

TOMORROW, July 24, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

LIVESTREAM:

Live video of the event will be available here.

