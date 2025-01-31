United Natives announces the 2nd Annual United Natives Sports Gala in New Orleans During Super Week

The event further cements United Natives as the first Native nonprofit to collaborate with the nation’s premier football league networks to elevate Indigenous visibility during one of the year’s biggest sporting events.

For years, United Natives has prioritized community care and outreach for Native American and Alaska Native people, earning national recognition from USA Today as one of the "Top Leading Native Nonprofits in the Country Addressing COVID." This distinction, along with the organization’s steadfast commitment to uplifting Native communities, led to a partnership with the NFL Alumni Association (Las Vegas Chapter) to host its inaugural events during Super Week in Las Vegas, NV, on February 6, 2024. These events marked a historic moment for Indigenous representation.

United Natives founder and the first Native American professional sports team owner, Dr. Crystal Lee, shared, “I am honored to carry this legacy forward during the Big Game this year and at every championship event in the years to come. Our goal is to ensure that Native people feel seen, supported, and know that we belong in every space imaginable—including on one of the largest stages in sports.”

The United Natives Sports Gala promises an unforgettable evening of inspiration, celebration, and connection. Guests will enjoy fine dining, live entertainment, and an awards ceremony honoring the remarkable contributions of Indigenous athletes and advocates. Adding to the evening’s magic, acclaimed creative director Zaire Baptiste—renowned for his expertise in luxury brand events and private celebrity galas—will curate immersive experiences designed to captivate attendees.

This premier event will bring together sports legends, community leaders, influencers, and partners, all united by a shared commitment to equity and empowerment through sports.

Proceeds from the Gala will help support United Native initiatives. To date, the organization has achieved several notable advancements in the health and well-being of Indigenous People including:

Mental Health Counseling : proudly served over 1,500 Native relatives with free mental health support across 13 states, providing access to licensed therapists, counseling, and resources.

: proudly served over with free mental health support across 13 states, providing access to licensed therapists, counseling, and resources. Youth Sports Camps : Over 625 Native youth have participated in sports camps, building leadership, teamwork, and confidence under the mentorship of professional athletes.

: Over 625 Native youth have participated in sports camps, building leadership, teamwork, and confidence under the mentorship of professional athletes. Elder Support : Through the wood hauling program, United Natives delivered over 3,000 truckloads of wood, ensuring Native elders stay warm throughout the harsh winter season.

: Through the wood hauling program, United Natives delivered over 3,000 truckloads of wood, ensuring Native elders stay warm throughout the harsh winter season. Promoting Inclusivity in Sports:Through nationwide partnerships with professional sports teams and leagues, United Natives fosters opportunities for Native youth, college athletes, and adults aspiring to pursue careers in sports. United Natives programs promote inclusivity and equity, ensuring Indigenous voices are represented and celebrated in the sports world.

Confirmed Guests Include: