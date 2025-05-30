United Indian Nations of Oklahoma Applauds Historic Veto Override to Strengthen MMIP Response

Details By Native News Online Staff May 30, 2025

The United Indian Nations of Oklahoma (UINO) extends its deepest gratitude to the Oklahoma Legislature for taking bold, bipartisan action to override Governor Kevin Stitt’s veto of House Bill 1137—a crucial amendment to Ida’s Law that addresses the ongoing crisis of Missing and Murdered Indigenous People (MMIP) in Oklahoma.

In a powerful display of unity, the Oklahoma House of Representatives voted unanimously (91–0), with the Senate following closely behind (40–4), to remove the barrier that required federal funding before establishing a fully operational MMIP liaison office within the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI). This critical step ensures the state can act swiftly and independently to support Indigenous families and pursue justice.

"This is a powerful and heartfelt step forward in the fight for justice," Margo Gray, Executive Director of UINO said. "We are profoundly grateful to the legislators in both chambers who stood with Native families, survivors, and advocates across Oklahoma. Your votes speak volumes, and your leadership brings us one step closer to the coordination, support, and justice these cases urgently deserve."

House Bill 1137 was authored by Representative Ronald Stewart (D-Tulsa), a citizen of the Choctaw Nation, and Senator Darrell Weaver (R-Moore). The measure enjoyed widespread support from Tribal Nations, law enforcement, Native families, and advocacy organizations across the country.

"This override tells Native families that their lives matter, their grief has been felt, and that Oklahoma is committed to justice for them and their loved ones," said Ben Barnes, Chairperson for UINO. "Many hands helped lift this veto override over the finish line. We are so grateful to the State House and Senate members, Republicans and Democrats alike, who prioritized decency and law and order, over politics and prejudice. Missing and murdered Indigenous people had champions today."

Oklahoma currently ranks second in the nation for unresolved MMIP cases, with 690 still open as of January 2025, including 181 in Tulsa alone. Native women and girls continue to face disproportionate violence, with homicide now the third leading cause of death for Native women aged 15–24. Gray emphasized that the MMIP crisis is not only a Native issue—it is a public safety concern that affects all Oklahomans.

"The MMIP crisis is not just a Native issue, it's an Oklahoma issue," Gray said. "Lawmakers showed courage and compassion with their votes, and we could not be more grateful. We now look forward to working with the OSBI and our partners in law enforcement and Tribal communities to ensure this office is fully resourced and operational and that families finally get the answers they deserve. We also want to thank our Native and statewide media for educating the public and shining a light on the epidemic of our missing and murdered Indigenous relatives."

