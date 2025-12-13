Two Murdered on Colville Indian Reservation

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff December 13, 2025

Tribal officials say two people were fatally shot Thursday night in a double homicide that has left the tight-knit tribal community grieving.

In a news release issued on Friday, the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation confirmed the victims were Laura Dick, a clerk for the Colville Tribal Court, and her son. No additional details about their identities or the circumstances of the shooting were immediately released Friday.

Please support our year-end campaign. CLICK HERE TO DONATE.

Jarred-Michael Erickson, chairman of the Colville Business Council, described the killings as a “senseless act of violence” and said the loss has deeply affected residents. Erickson said he had known Dick since childhood.

“Our community is grieving deeply today after the loss of two of our own,” Erickson said. “Laura was someone I had known since we were young — we went to school together — and her passing feels especially close to home.”

Officials said the Colville Tribal Court will operate on a limited basis next week as staff mourn a colleague and friend.

Law enforcement has not publicly identified any suspects nor released details on an arrest. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities have not issued a motive.

No official statement regarding charges or arrests has been issued by tribal police, the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office or the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington as of Friday evening.

The Colville Indian Reservation, which covers roughly 2,200 square miles, is located in the northeastern part of the state of Washington. The Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation reports it has close to 10,000 tribal citizens.

More Stories Like This

Help us defend tribal sovereignty. At Native News Online, our mission is rooted in telling the stories that strengthen sovereignty and uplift Indigenous voices — not just at year’s end, but every single day. Because of your generosity last year, we were able to keep our reporters on the ground in tribal communities, at national gatherings and in the halls of Congress — covering the issues that matter most to Indian Country: sovereignty, culture, education, health and economic opportunity. That support sustained us through a tough year in 2025. Now, as we look to the year ahead, we need your help right now to ensure warrior journalism remains strong — reporting that defends tribal sovereignty, amplifies Native truth, and holds power accountable. The stakes couldn't be higher. Your support keeps Native voices heard, Native stories told and Native sovereignty defended. Stand with Warrior Journalism today. Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher