Two Dead on Yakama Indian Reservaton

Details By Native News Online Staff July 08, 2023

Two Native American men are dead on the Yakama Indian Reservation. The victims have not been identified.

According to the Yakama County coroner, a one of the victims died of gunshot wounds on Thurdsday. Yakama County Coroner Jim Curtice said an autopsy is being scheduled. Curtice said on Friday morning that another man was shot to death in the early morning hours of Friday.

The Yakama Police Department and the FBI have lead jurisdiction in the shooting deaths, accordign to Yakama County Sheriff Bob Udell. Tribal police and the FBI seldom release infomation during active investigations.

This is a developing story. Native News Online will update this article when more information becomes available.

